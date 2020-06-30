Search

Advanced search

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

PUBLISHED: 06:58 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 30 June 2020

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Archant

A popular landlord has retired after nearly a decade running a city centre pub.

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve AdamsThe Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams

Hakim Skalli, known as Kim, 65, has stepped down from The Steam Packet on Crown Road.

He decided not to renew his lease, which ended in March, in order to retire and “take things a bit easier.”

But Mr Skalli, who was born in Casablanca in Morocco, confirmed a new landlord will be taking over the pub.

Mr Skalli said: “It had always been planned I would retired when the lease was up.

“I’m very lucky as I have had a wonderful nine and a half years running the pub and it is hard to for me to leave, but I want to chill out.”

During his career at the pub, Mr Skalli said his best memories were having fun with the customers.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We had football, music and party people and they were all the best and I used to party with all them.

“One of the special things about it was that we always had bands playing in there all the time and I’ve been told it had the best jukebox in Norwich.

Once the pandemic is over, Mr Skalli hopes to spend time in Marrakesh to work on a farm which rescues mis-treated donkeys.

But he said he would never leave Norwich, which became his home after he studied at a language school in the city at the age of 22.

Mr Skalli said: “I want to spend more time in Marrakesh at my farm and help those poor donkeys live a nice life.

“But I would never move there permanently as I love Norwich and it is full of wonderful people who really make the place. I went as a student and never left and could never leave now.

“Once coronavirus is finished, I will be drinking in the Steam Packet and I hope to see all of my former customers and I will be partying with everyone.”

Mr Skalli previously ran Mamma Mia, an Italian restaurant in Great Yarmouth, for about six years before taking on the Medina restaurant in Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road in 1999 until the business closed in 2007.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Former Norwich City star stabbed and robbed

Former Canaries star Andre Wisdom at the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk

Police investigating death of women in her 40s at St Nicholas Close property. Photo: PA Wire

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

Dozens of new homes in Norfolk village refused due to health and crime concerns

Planning applications submitted to west Norfolk council to build 46 houses on Back Street in Gayton have been refused. Picture: Google

PRESSER LIVE: Arsenal v Norwich City - Cantwell fit. Rupp, Aarons, Idah doubts

Lukas Rupp suffered a hip problem in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd