Popular cafe launches Mother’s day delivery service due to coronavirus

A well loved restaurant and cafe in Bungay is launching a home delivery service to ensure it can stay afloat during the coronavirus outbreak.

Earsham Street Cafe, on Earsham Street, is staying open and keeping on its 13 staff after the government’s announcement that restaurants could begin deliveries.

It will make sure those in the town are able to celebrate Mother’s Day and continue to have food delivered during the coronavirus outbreak.

“In these uncertain times we have to evolve,” spokesperson for the cafe said.

“Bungay is comprised mainly of independent shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs. Some have closed but there are still lots open and working hard to continue. Everyone is looking out for each other in the town.”

The cafe was also due to begin an Indian cuisine tasting night, which will be continued through its takeaway options.

Beginning next week, Monday, March 23, meals can be ordered online or by calling on 07540724395