Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Pop-up cafes and gong bath meditation – welcome inside the office space of tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 12:46 19 February 2019

When did office space look like this? The 'Big 8' meeting room at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

When did office space look like this? The 'Big 8' meeting room at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

The way people work is in constant flux – so is this the future of the office in Norwich?

Office space used to be functional and boring. But Sarah Daniels and Richard Mills are hoping to re-invent serviced offices after a £500,000 investment.

And it’s not all about offering meeting rooms for men and women in suits.

People already using No 8 Thorpe Road include those holding yoga sessions, a pop up restaurant and an alternative therapist offering a ‘gong bath’ meditation – the use of ‘gong’ sounds to aid healing – session.

MORE: Shabby to chic: Amazing before and after pictures of Golden Triangle semi

The couple bought the five storey building opposite the railway station in 2014 after they themselves couldn’t find adequate office space to hold their own training sessions and meetings for the health and safety consultancy they run, the Red Cat Partnership Ltd.

Funky wall designs at No 8 Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.ukFunky wall designs at No 8 Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

“We couldn’t find the kind of office space we were looking for, a creative space, and then we found No 8 Thorpe Road which is right opposite the railway station so ideal for any firms organising a meeting with people who need to come from outside Norwich. They can come on the train and they’re here in seconds,” Sarah said.

They set about transforming the space, using every floor and corner to maximise the potential. So, from the basement right to the top floor under the eaves, you’ve got rooms of all shapes and sizes.

The basement has a fully equipped service kitchen where staff bake their own bread and make business lunches.

There are two rooms on this floor, imaginatively all named incorporating the number 8; so ‘Mini 8’, for hot desking and ‘Smaller 8’ which is large enough for a yoga session and which has a four metre writing wall.

The Meeting Pod at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.ukThe Meeting Pod at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

On the next floor up is the ‘Rehydrate’ room where people can enjoy break-out time and enjoy refreshments. In total there are five meeting rooms over five floors with four permanent offices rented on a regular basis by businesses.

But it doesn’t end there. The business strives for energy efficiency and has currently got a carbon neutral silver charter earned from improving the insulation, recycling and have just been granted permission for solar panels to be put on the roof. They were finalists in the EDP Business Awards in the Environment and Sustainability category.

Sarah Daniels, No 8 Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.ukSarah Daniels, No 8 Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

Richard Mills, No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.ukRichard Mills, No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

The reception at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.ukThe reception at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

The colourful, creative spaces at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.ukThe colourful, creative spaces at No 8, Thorpe Road. Pic: www.no8thorperoad.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Stranger Things tribute pops up in Norwich

You may see some Stranger Things in Norwich's Castle Mall at the moment. Photo: Submitted

Climate change activists demand South Norfolk Council declare climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion campaigners have called on South Norfolk Council to declare a climate emergency. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

‘We will all miss his stewardship and support’: Tributes flood in for former council chief executive

Malcolm Berridge speaking to pupils as part of the Stay Safe online scenario organised by Rotarians for Crucial Crew in Lowestoft, as about 1,200 schoolchildren from 34 schools across Waveney learnt how to stay safe last year. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists