Search

Advanced search

Coastal holiday village to reopen next month

PUBLISHED: 11:05 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 05 June 2020

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

A coastal holiday village is set to reopen next month.

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick ButcherPontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pontins has announced its Pakefield Holiday Village will welcome guests from July 6 after further easing of the government’s lockdown guidance.

However, guests staying at the site will only be able to book self-catered holidays, with no entertainment of park activities available.

A statement from a Pontins spokesperson said: “Pontins Holiday Parks and Sand Bay and Pakefield Holiday Villages are reopening from July 6, 2020, in line with current government guidance.

“At this time we can only offer self-catered breaks. Following government guidelines there will be no entertainment and the activities on the park will be limited as social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

“Pontins Holidays takes the health and safety of all its guests and staff very seriously and, as such, please be advised we will review and update this information as it is released by the government.

“All our parks and holiday villages are situated a stone’s throw from the beach and the weather is set to be fantastic. We look forward to welcoming you back.”

This summer is the first since Pontins announced children would be banned from their Pakefield site.

In January, it was revealed the holiday village had been turned into an “adults only” destination for 2020 after extensive renovations last year.

Despite being approached for comment by this newspaper, no reasons have been given for the change, which some labelled the “death” of the family holiday.

A statement on the park’s website said; “For adult only holidays in Suffolk with Pontins Pakefield you will always be assured of beautiful scenery, canal boating, wildlife watching opportunities and a gentle pace of life.”

The anticipated move follows earlier easing of government restrictions last month to allow people more freedom outside during the coronavirus lockdown, including permission to visit beaches and parks.

However, police have urged residents to “stick with” the guidelines after a number of call outs, including two in the space of eight hours to disperse groups of young people from the North Denes area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

Coast to Coast at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown. Picture: Archant

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24