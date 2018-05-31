Coastal holiday village to reopen next month

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A coastal holiday village is set to reopen next month.

Pontins has announced its Pakefield Holiday Village will welcome guests from July 6 after further easing of the government’s lockdown guidance.

However, guests staying at the site will only be able to book self-catered holidays, with no entertainment of park activities available.

A statement from a Pontins spokesperson said: “Pontins Holiday Parks and Sand Bay and Pakefield Holiday Villages are reopening from July 6, 2020, in line with current government guidance.

“At this time we can only offer self-catered breaks. Following government guidelines there will be no entertainment and the activities on the park will be limited as social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

“Pontins Holidays takes the health and safety of all its guests and staff very seriously and, as such, please be advised we will review and update this information as it is released by the government.

“All our parks and holiday villages are situated a stone’s throw from the beach and the weather is set to be fantastic. We look forward to welcoming you back.”

This summer is the first since Pontins announced children would be banned from their Pakefield site.

In January, it was revealed the holiday village had been turned into an “adults only” destination for 2020 after extensive renovations last year.

Despite being approached for comment by this newspaper, no reasons have been given for the change, which some labelled the “death” of the family holiday.

A statement on the park’s website said; “For adult only holidays in Suffolk with Pontins Pakefield you will always be assured of beautiful scenery, canal boating, wildlife watching opportunities and a gentle pace of life.”

The anticipated move follows earlier easing of government restrictions last month to allow people more freedom outside during the coronavirus lockdown, including permission to visit beaches and parks.

However, police have urged residents to “stick with” the guidelines after a number of call outs, including two in the space of eight hours to disperse groups of young people from the North Denes area.