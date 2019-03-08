Restaurant chain to open second branch in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:45 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 26 July 2019
© Antony Potts
Restaurant and bar chain Loungers is preparing to open its second Norfolk site.
The chain will open Poco Lounge at 43-44 King's Lynn High Street on Wednesday July 31, creating 30 new jobs.
Loungers have invested £700,000 in refurbishing the King's Lynn site adding artwork, vintage sofas and new lighting to create a retro style.
The restaurant will feature a selection of games and books to keep children entertained, as well as a community notice board for locals to publicise events and a book swap area.
Staff will be raising money for homelessness charity, Purfleet Trust, by holding fundraising events and donating 50p from every burger and 10p from every coffee sold.
Joe Sadler, operations manager at Loungers, said "We can't wait to get in and get going at Poco Lounge and become involved in the community who we hope will love lounging as much as we do."