Search

Advanced search

Pleasurewood Hills owners expand UK offering after Drayton Manor rescue

PUBLISHED: 09:08 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 04 August 2020

The owners of Pleasurewood Hills have rescued Drayton Manor from administration. Picture: Archant

The owners of Pleasurewood Hills have rescued Drayton Manor from administration. Picture: Archant

Archant

The owners of a popular East Anglian theme park have expanded their UK offering after rescuing Drayton Manor following their fall into administration.

The UK arm of Looping Parks, who run Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, have taken on the Staffordshire Venue, who appointed administrators from PwC on Monday.

The administrators said the business was weighed down by “exceptionally challenging trading conditions”.

Laurent Bruloy, chief executive officer of the Looping Group, said: “We are thrilled and proud to welcome Drayton Manor Park and its talented team to our group.

“I would like to commend the Bryan family who has, over three generations, been developing the park and made it one of the most beautiful references of our industry in the UK.

“We aim to continue the story and support Drayton Manor’s development with the same entrepreneurial DNA and values that we share whilst keeping the strong local anchorage of the resort.”

You may also want to watch:

The deal will secure the long-term future of the theme park and its 599 employees.

Mike Denny, joint administrator and PwC director, said: “In February, Storm Dennis forced the park to close unexpectedly, whilst its planned reopening in March was delayed due to Covid-19.

“These factors combined exacerbated cash flow pressures on the group.

“The purchasers will be working with the existing management team to continue to grow and develop the business, we wish them every future success.”

The Staffordshire venue will be taken out of the hands of the Bryan family for the first time in its 70-year history, with Looping Parks running 15 leisure venues across the UK, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

They also run West Midlands Safari Park in the UK.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “For us, finding a buyer who would protect jobs was key, as was finding one who would continue to operate and develop the Drayton Manor Park our guests know and love.

“Looping Group’s commitment towards a very ambitious investment plan and its pledge to reinvest profits primarily back into the park, made it a natural and very appealing fit for us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries monitoring defender’s situation as PSG exit looms

Is PSG prospect Loic Mbe Soh being monitored by Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke?

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Fatal house fire is not suspicious, police say

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain