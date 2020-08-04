Pleasurewood Hills owners expand UK offering after Drayton Manor rescue

The owners of a popular East Anglian theme park have expanded their UK offering after rescuing Drayton Manor following their fall into administration.

The UK arm of Looping Parks, who run Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, have taken on the Staffordshire Venue, who appointed administrators from PwC on Monday.

The administrators said the business was weighed down by “exceptionally challenging trading conditions”.

Laurent Bruloy, chief executive officer of the Looping Group, said: “We are thrilled and proud to welcome Drayton Manor Park and its talented team to our group.

“I would like to commend the Bryan family who has, over three generations, been developing the park and made it one of the most beautiful references of our industry in the UK.

“We aim to continue the story and support Drayton Manor’s development with the same entrepreneurial DNA and values that we share whilst keeping the strong local anchorage of the resort.”

The deal will secure the long-term future of the theme park and its 599 employees.

Mike Denny, joint administrator and PwC director, said: “In February, Storm Dennis forced the park to close unexpectedly, whilst its planned reopening in March was delayed due to Covid-19.

“These factors combined exacerbated cash flow pressures on the group.

“The purchasers will be working with the existing management team to continue to grow and develop the business, we wish them every future success.”

The Staffordshire venue will be taken out of the hands of the Bryan family for the first time in its 70-year history, with Looping Parks running 15 leisure venues across the UK, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

They also run West Midlands Safari Park in the UK.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “For us, finding a buyer who would protect jobs was key, as was finding one who would continue to operate and develop the Drayton Manor Park our guests know and love.

“Looping Group’s commitment towards a very ambitious investment plan and its pledge to reinvest profits primarily back into the park, made it a natural and very appealing fit for us.”