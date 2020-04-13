Search

Advanced search

Pleasure Beach owner says loss of summer income could be ‘disastrous for the borough’

PUBLISHED: 15:59 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 13 April 2020

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

The owner of one of Norfolk’s most popular tourist destinations has warned coronavirus uncertainty could be “absolutely disastrous” if attractions are forced to remain closed over summer.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach amusement park is spread across nine acres of the seafront. In 2017 alone, more than one million people visited the park. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLORGreat Yarmouth Pleasure Beach amusement park is spread across nine acres of the seafront. In 2017 alone, more than one million people visited the park. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLOR

Albert Jones, managing director of the Golden Mile’s Pleasure Beach, says that unlike a customary Easter weekend in Great Yarmouth, this year it was “non-existent”.

He said: “I’ve been furloughed and right now I’m sitting at home wondering what will happen to the business.

“I should think if we lose the whole summer it’d be absolutely disastrous for us - not just the Pleasure Beach but the whole borough.

“In truth, we had no contingency plans in place because we could have never expected something like this to happen.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLORGreat Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLOR

“We have applied to several funding sources for money to keep the business going and now it’s just a waiting game.

“Some of the other businesses we own have successfully received funding from the government, but we won’t be getting our own furlough pay for at least a few more weeks.

“It’s awful because we just don’t know how long this is going to last.

You may also want to watch:

“At the moment we’re really holding out for the summer as a way of keeping us afloat.”

On the topic of the future, Mr Jones admitted that he “doesn’t know what it holds” - but stressed that public health is his number one priority.

He said: “We have a responsibility to help protect public health, and not just our business and staff.

“The feeling in Great Yarmouth right now is that people are certainly paying attention to lockdown rules.

“Our cameras showed that there was absolutely nobody on the seafront over Easter weekend save for a few lone dog walkers.”

He added: “People are definitely listening to what the government is saying - and we, as a business, will continue to follow the same guidance until told to do otherwise.

“We wouldn’t want to be putting any one at risk.”

Mr Jones’ concern for the coming months has been echoed by businesses across the county who heavily rely on tourism over the late spring and summer period.

At the weekend, deserted scenes from Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Hunstanton and Cromer showed empty beaches and amusement parks which would otherwise be full.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Norfolk hospital sends home first ICU coronavirus survivor

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Rare images capture the glory days of the East Anglia’s fishing industry

There was a time�rare photographs of the glory days of the fishing industry on the East Anglian coast when thousands of men and women made a living from the sea. They worked hard for every penny piece. Picture: Mike Adcock Collection

Pleasure Beach owner says loss of summer income could be ‘disastrous for the borough’

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24