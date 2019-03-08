Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

This Norfolk fish and chip shop has been named as one of the UK’s best

PUBLISHED: 17:29 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 14 March 2019

Plattens Fish and Chips has been featured on a list of the UK's top 50 fish and chip takeaways. Picture: Supplied by Plattens Fish and Chips

Plattens Fish and Chips has been featured on a list of the UK's top 50 fish and chip takeaways. Picture: Supplied by Plattens Fish and Chips

supplied by Plattens fish and chips

A fish and chip shop in north Norfolk has been named in the UK’s top 50.

Plattens Fish and Chips in Wells has been featured in trade publication Fry Magazine’s 50 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK, one of only two in Norfolk to make the list.

To make the top 50, Plattens had to impress a mystery diner who visited unannounced and gave marks on over 40 aspects of the business from the quality of the food and customer service to cleanliness and value for money.

With the pass mark set high at 97pc, Plattens scored an impressive 98pc.

Matthew Beck, manager of Plattens Fish and Chips, said: “It is a great honour to be recognised as one of the best fish and chip shops in the country for a third year running.

“We are always striving to offer the best customer experience possible and the team is really excelling in doing so.

“It means a lot to the team and gaining this award really shows that their hard work is paying off.”

Fry Magazine’s 50 best list is now in its seventh year, with My Plaice Fish and Chips in Great Yarmouth also being included.

Plattens was given special praise for its customer service, fresh food and excellent staff.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “The eating out market is more competitive than ever and you can no longer just open your doors and expect a regular trade, the focus has to be on offering a quality product that is consistent, accompanied by exceptional customer service in clean, inviting surroundings.

“Our 50 best takeaways hit the mark on all these aspects day in, day out by buying the best ingredients, filtering their oil every day, sourcing the right packaging, training their staff and investing back into their premises.

“This all comes at a price but these shops see the value it adds and it was makes them stand out.”

