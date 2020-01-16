Search

Piano bar announces closure

PUBLISHED: 08:26 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 16 January 2020

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A Norwich bar has announced it will not be reopening.

Platform Twelve Piano Bar, in St Benedicts Street, shared on social media that it would not be renewing its lease after being closed for several weeks.

The business had been closed due to emergency maintenance issues.

The team thanked friends, supporters and regular acts for creating a "warm and friendly atmosphere".

Sharing the news on Facebook and Instagram, the business said: "You may or may not have noticed that Platform Twelve has been closed for several weeks due to emergency maintenance issues.

"While those issues are still ongoing, our lease is coming to an end, and it will not be renewed.

We are very sad to announce the business will not be reopening, and we cannot be more thankful to our customers for their support up to this point.

"We are especially grateful to our dear friends and regular acts Pete Turrell, Maria Sun, The Wednesday Jam, Three Bits of Rhythm, Robyn Owen, Sarah Preston and most recently Jacob Ocal, for helping us create a warm and friendly atmosphere with their love and talent over the past years."

Customers said they were "devastated" and thanked them for their Thursday evening pub quiz.

One user said: "Our favourite place in the city. So sad. Thank you for being amazing and some truly happy nights and memories. Wishing you all the best in your next adventures."

