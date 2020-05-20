Search

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

PUBLISHED: 17:08 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 20 May 2020

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Burger chain McDonald’s has revealed when it hopes to reopen restaurants in Norfolk for drive-through meals.

The firm has already reopened restaurants for drive-through customers including four sites in Ipswich but none so far in Norfolk.

A spokeswoman said the restaurants that had reopened were close to distribution centres. However, she added that the firm was hoping to reopen in Norfolk “by early June”.

MORE: Date for Norwich Wagamama reopening for deliveries just announced

We’re taking our time to reopen in a way that helps everyone stay safe including our suppliers. This means the first 44 pilot restaurants are close to one of our distribution centres as we prepare our supply chain for reopening. We are working hard to expand our restaurant reopenings to all drive-throughs across the UK and Ireland by early June.”

The sites now open are offering a limited menu with orders capped at £25 per car. Staff will be temperature checked before each shift and the number of workers on each site will be reduced to ensure social distancing, bosses added.

Perspex screens are installed at all windows and staff will be given protective equipment, the company said.

