Garage, shops and former pub could be demolished

Plans that could see a former pub make way for flats and new shops are set for discussion once again.

The proposed demolition of the old Waggon and Horses pub, Central Garage, and adjacent retail units on Chapel Street in Shipdham has hung over the village for several years.

In March 2017, despite widespread opposition from residents and Shipdham Parish Council, permission was finally granted for an application that will see the properties replaced with flats, a convenience store and new retail units.

Now, almost three years later, revisions that would change the layout and make-up of the site will be discussed by Breckland Council's planning committee on Monday, December 16.

During the scheme's initial consultation period, the parish council highlighted concerns over the loss of "important local village services", specifically Central Garage, takeaway shop Time 2 Eat and dog grooming parlour ABC Grooming.

One resident said the plans "put existing businesses at risk", while another objector highlighted the businesses as being "assets to the village".

Time 2 Eat has, however, since closed on a permanent basis.

The council and a number of villagers also disputed the addition of new homes in an area "where they are not needed."

Permission has already been granted for the development of 90 new homes on a coal yard located behind the site, while another 36 have been proposed on vacant land to the south side of Chapel Street.

Residents have therefore raised concerns over increased traffic congestion on Chapel Street and the strain on Shipdham Surgery in accommodating new patients.

If approved, the latest revisions would see access to the site moved further to the west of Chapel Street, allowing a greater staggered distance between this development and the prospective 36 new homes to the south.

The convenience store will be re-located to the east of the new access and three new retail units are included to the west to accommodate the loss of existing retail units

Three of the residential dwellings have therefore been moved to the north, away from the site frontage.

The previously approved scheme included a new vehicle repair workshop to replace the existing garage, but this has been removed as, under planning policy, it is not considered a 'community facility'.