Plans for new indoor swimming pool given the the go-ahead

Plans for a new indoor swimming pool in Swaffham have been approved by Breckland Council.

The proposals, submitted by qualified swimming teacher Karen Bromley, will see the new two floor facility including a 6 x 4 metre pool built in an old industrial unit on Turbine Way.

It will be used for a private business offering swimming lessons and other recreational activities such as baby massage and yoga.

The plans state that two employees would work full-time at the pool, which would open between 8am and 8pm on weekdays, 8am to 6pm on Saturdays and 9am to 6pm on Sundays.

No objections to the new pool were raised by Swaffham Town Council.

Calls have previously been made for improved leisure facilities in Swaffham and for a new public swimming pool to be opened.

No decision has yet been made on bringing a public leisure facility to the town.