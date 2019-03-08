Search

Taco Bell reveals plans to expand in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:42 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 16 April 2019

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to add an upstairs.

Just months after it opened Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth is looking to expand.

Plans have been lodged to grow its footprint by 50pc by opening an upstairs restaurant and remodelling the outside to fit the US mega brand.

The fast food store opened in December with a 38-seat restaurant and takeaway offer with some people saying Yarmouth was “lucky” to have Norfolk's first Taco Bell.

It took over premises made vacant by Spud-u-like which had been in the town for some 30 years.

According to plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council 65.9 square metres will be added to the existing floor space of 122.3 square metres under the extension.

The documents say the proposed development in Regent Road will not require the employment of any staff.

The restaurants serve a variety of Tex-Mex foods that include tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

Great Yarmouth was one of a flurry of new openings across the UK which, if planners approve, looks set for further investment as its popularity takes hold.

Taco Bell has been contacted for a comment.

To view the plans click the link here.

