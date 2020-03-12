Oil company branch to close with 29 jobs lost - unless depot plans are approved

Plans to build a fuel depot at a bustling business park could prevent an oil supplier's East Anglian branch from going bust and save 29 jobs, the company says.

Rix Petroleum is looking to create a new fuel storage facility at the north-west end of Snetterton Business Park, just off the A11.

The landlord has opted not to renew the lease on the company's current base, on West Carr Road, Attleborough, meaning planning permission must be obtained and new premises developed by October 2020.

If a new premises has not been established in that time, the East Anglian branch of Rix Petroleum will cease trading until a new site has been secured, resulting in the loss of 29 jobs.

In all, Snetterton Business Park encompasses warehouses, offices, industrial units and commercial units across 60 acres of land.

More recently the park has seen a services facility arrive with a petrol station and several fast food restaurants, including a McDonald's.

The last known use of the proposed Rix Petroleum site, off Falcon Road, was for it to form part of Snetterton Airfield, which was decommissioned more than 70 years ago in 1948.

It remains vacant and, if redeveloped and given a new lease of life, would eventually accommodate ten fuel tanks, lubricant storage, office space and a tyre repair area.

Parking would be provided for 28 staff vehicles and 19 fuel tankers, with another five spaces for visiting customers.

On a day-to-day basis, operations at the depot would see large articulated tankers deliver fuels and lubricants to the site, before smaller tankers transfer them to customers in the local area.

Office-based staff are scheduled to be on site Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm, with an additional three staff members hired as a result of the move.

However, in response to the application being lodged with Breckland Council, one member of the public has objected on the grounds of increased noise and light pollution.

The comment reads: 'Snetterton already suffers from the extremes of light and noise pollution from the pet food factory and the biomass plant.

'The noise and light these industrial factories emit is often very intrusive and detrimental to the quality of life.'

An environmental health officer has meanwhile suggested a noise impact assessment is carried out.