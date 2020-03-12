Search

Advanced search

Oil company branch to close with 29 jobs lost - unless depot plans are approved

PUBLISHED: 08:42 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 12 March 2020

A new fuel depot could be built at Snetterton Business Park on the north west side of the A11. Picture: Google Maps

A new fuel depot could be built at Snetterton Business Park on the north west side of the A11. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Plans to build a fuel depot at a bustling business park could prevent an oil supplier's East Anglian branch from going bust and save 29 jobs, the company says.

Rix Petroleum is looking to create a new fuel storage facility at the north-west end of Snetterton Business Park, just off the A11.

The landlord has opted not to renew the lease on the company's current base, on West Carr Road, Attleborough, meaning planning permission must be obtained and new premises developed by October 2020.

If a new premises has not been established in that time, the East Anglian branch of Rix Petroleum will cease trading until a new site has been secured, resulting in the loss of 29 jobs.

In all, Snetterton Business Park encompasses warehouses, offices, industrial units and commercial units across 60 acres of land.

More recently the park has seen a services facility arrive with a petrol station and several fast food restaurants, including a McDonald's.

The last known use of the proposed Rix Petroleum site, off Falcon Road, was for it to form part of Snetterton Airfield, which was decommissioned more than 70 years ago in 1948.

You may also want to watch:

It remains vacant and, if redeveloped and given a new lease of life, would eventually accommodate ten fuel tanks, lubricant storage, office space and a tyre repair area.

Parking would be provided for 28 staff vehicles and 19 fuel tankers, with another five spaces for visiting customers.

On a day-to-day basis, operations at the depot would see large articulated tankers deliver fuels and lubricants to the site, before smaller tankers transfer them to customers in the local area.

Office-based staff are scheduled to be on site Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm, with an additional three staff members hired as a result of the move.

However, in response to the application being lodged with Breckland Council, one member of the public has objected on the grounds of increased noise and light pollution.

The comment reads: 'Snetterton already suffers from the extremes of light and noise pollution from the pet food factory and the biomass plant.

'The noise and light these industrial factories emit is often very intrusive and detrimental to the quality of life.'

An environmental health officer has meanwhile suggested a noise impact assessment is carried out.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

Man, 22, may have been taking ‘risky selfie’ when he fell to his death

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 22, may have been taking ‘risky selfie’ when he fell to his death

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk coronavirus campaign targets children with hand washing message

Pupils at Hetheringsett Woodside School along with Deputy Director of Public Health for Norfolk County Council Diane Steiner (rear left) and Assistant Headteacher at the school Nicola Ingham help launch the campaign from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24