Plans for new vets in Norwich

A bid has been lodged to transform a former office into a vets near Norwich Airport.

Plans have been submitted for a new vets on Hornet Court on Hurricane Way to Norwich City Council.

The building is currently an empty office and is 666 square meters.

It comes after Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council were called upon to decide the direction of the area due to several empty and derelict units.

If the plans are approved, there would be eight cycle spaces in addition to the already existing seven car park spaces.

The development would also create four full time and one part-time job.

The proposed opening times are Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm.

According to the planning documents, the applicant is affiliated to a company called Onca Vets Ltd on Marauder Road.

The applicant has been contacted for comment.