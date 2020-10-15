Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin Archant

Supermarket giant Lidl has unveiled plans for a new store in Norfolk.

The site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket next to the A10 at Downham Market Picture: Google The site of the proposed new Lidl supermarket next to the A10 at Downham Market Picture: Google

It hopes to build it next on land south west of the A10 and Bexwell Road roundabout at Downham Market.

It says the 1,414m sq store will bring 40 new jobs to the town and boast “state of the art facilities”.

They include an in-store bakery, customer toilets, 138 car parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging points, along with a glazed frontage and “high quality landscaping”.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property Andrew Hodgkinson said: “We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening a new Lidl in Downham Market and serving our fresh, quality and incredibly good value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.

“Our plans are set to create around 40 new positions which would be fantastic for the local community, and we hope that as many people as possible are able to join us for our ‘virtual’ public consultation. We look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”

To access the public consultation online click here before October 21.

Residents with questions about the proposals can also call Lidl’s consultation team directly by the Freephone number 0161 817 6255 or e-mail lidldownhammarket@rapleys.com.

A planning application has not yet been submitted to West Norfolk council and it is not known when wok will begin.