Search

Advanced search

Pub to transform car park into beer garden - with barbecues for rent

PUBLISHED: 16:44 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 01 September 2020

Adrian Joyce, landlord of The Temple Bar pub on Unthank Road in Norwich. Photo: Adrian Judd

Adrian Joyce, landlord of The Temple Bar pub on Unthank Road in Norwich. Photo: Adrian Judd

Archant Norfolk 2011

A city centre pub landlord is hoping to turn its car park into a beer garden with private barbecues.

Plans have been submitted to turn the car park of The Temple Bar into a beer garden. Picture: Adrian JuddPlans have been submitted to turn the car park of The Temple Bar into a beer garden. Picture: Adrian Judd

Adrian Joyce, landlord at The Temple Bar on Unthank Road, has submitted plans for the outdoor space to Norwich City Council.

If approved, the car park, which is 571m sq and fits up to nine cars, would transform into a beer garden with room to accommodate up to 100 customers.

It would feature decking and a pagoda in the middle for shelter in bad weather.

The plans also include two rentable BBQ spaces, which Mr Joyce said had been designed for city-dwellers with no gardens.

He said: “If you live in a flat and don’t have a garden, this would be really appealing. The two spaces would be available to rent to small groups and our chef will cook on the barbecue. It’s still early days, and we haven’t decided on a menu, but there would be no repeat sittings so groups would have it for the entire evening.

“We also hope that the barbecue would then turn into a fire pit for later on.”

You may also want to watch:

While the pub currently has seven tables outside, the decision to submit the plans for the revamped beer garden came as a direct response to coronavirus.

Mr Joyce said: “We only have seven tables now inside and we used to have 13 due to social distancing. We do a Sunday lunch and before the pandemic we did walk ins and 150 roasts on average. Now, we only take bookings and last week we served 90 lunches.

“Being safe, which is an absolute priority for us, has heavily impacted on the numbers in the dining area. We needed to think outside of the box and adapt to the situation, while increasing the number of customers we can serve safely.”

“If the plans go ahead, it will double the number of people we are able to serve outside. It is a way of making ourselves commercially viable, as well as cleaning up the car park and making the area more attractive.”

Mr Joyce said the pub garden would also stop people using the car park as a cut through to Grapes Hill.

He added: “I live above the pub with my wife and three children. My kids have been trained not to go across the car park without looking as people frequently drive across it. The pub garden will put a stop to that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where are the best beaches for dogs in East Anglia?

Southwold has been named among the top 50 beaches in the UK for dogs. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police pelted with missiles at Thetford Forest rave as five people are arrested

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Contact tracing only completed in half of Banham Poultry coronavirus cases

104 workers at Banham Poultry have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd