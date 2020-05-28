Search

Advanced search

Nutella-topped pizzas on menu at new takeaway

PUBLISHED: 13:45 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 28 May 2020

Richard Chisnell is opening the Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales road. Picture: Richard Chisnell

Richard Chisnell is opening the Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales road. Picture: Richard Chisnell

Archant

Thai green curry and Nutella are among the unusual toppings on the menu at a pizzeria set to open in the city centre.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den, on Prince of Wales road, sells a range of eclectic pizzas. Picture: Richard ChisnellThe Fat Fox Pizza Den, on Prince of Wales road, sells a range of eclectic pizzas. Picture: Richard Chisnell

The Fat Fox Pizza Den will begin delivering pizza and chips from Prince of Wales Road in Norwich from Tuesday June, 2.

Owner Richard Chisnell, who spent a decade as a baker, said he wanted to create unique pizzas to offer something different from a classic margherita.

Pizzas, which start from £10, include the ‘Posh Totty’ with brie, bacon and onion chutney, ‘You Stay Classy San Diego’ with sausage, bacon, tomatoes and cracked eggs, and ‘Mushroom Fontina’ with fontina cheese, sliced mushrooms and parsley.

Sides include garlic bread and dirty fries with a similar twist, such as the ‘El Chapo’ with crushed nachos, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

The menu was partly inspired by the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project where Mr Chisnell has taken over the lease after spotting an article in this paper.

He said: “When I saw it came up for sale it inspired me and I knew I wanted to do something edgy and different. They have such a great reputation for making pizzas outside of the box.

“But before I opened I did a lot of research to design the menu by looking at pizzerias in New York and Las Vegas, as well as talking to lots of chefs and trying stuff out.

“I wanted to make pizzas with flavours you wouldn’t typically associate with them.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Chisnell said he had no fear over opening amid lockdown, although the pandemic had delayed the opening date.

He said: “I am 100pc feeling confident. I think it is better to open during lockdown as people can’t visit restaurants so a lot more are trying takeaways and different takeaways.”

It is the first food business Mr Chisnell, who has a background in bars and restaurants, has owned and he said he was excited to have total control.

He added: “I’m excited to hear feedback from customers as so far I have cooked the pizzas for close friends and family.”

Once the pandemic is over he hopes to open up the store front and sell pizzas by the slice.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den is open for delivery, through JustEat, Deliveroo or their Facebook page, seven days a week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Poll: Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Poll: Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

The fish and chip box supper. Pic: The Pigs

Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google

Nutella-topped pizzas on menu at new takeaway

Richard Chisnell is opening the Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales road. Picture: Richard Chisnell
Drive 24