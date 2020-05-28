Nutella-topped pizzas on menu at new takeaway

Thai green curry and Nutella are among the unusual toppings on the menu at a pizzeria set to open in the city centre.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den, on Prince of Wales road, sells a range of eclectic pizzas. Picture: Richard Chisnell The Fat Fox Pizza Den, on Prince of Wales road, sells a range of eclectic pizzas. Picture: Richard Chisnell

The Fat Fox Pizza Den will begin delivering pizza and chips from Prince of Wales Road in Norwich from Tuesday June, 2.

Owner Richard Chisnell, who spent a decade as a baker, said he wanted to create unique pizzas to offer something different from a classic margherita.

Pizzas, which start from £10, include the ‘Posh Totty’ with brie, bacon and onion chutney, ‘You Stay Classy San Diego’ with sausage, bacon, tomatoes and cracked eggs, and ‘Mushroom Fontina’ with fontina cheese, sliced mushrooms and parsley.

Sides include garlic bread and dirty fries with a similar twist, such as the ‘El Chapo’ with crushed nachos, salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

The menu was partly inspired by the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project where Mr Chisnell has taken over the lease after spotting an article in this paper.

He said: “When I saw it came up for sale it inspired me and I knew I wanted to do something edgy and different. They have such a great reputation for making pizzas outside of the box.

“But before I opened I did a lot of research to design the menu by looking at pizzerias in New York and Las Vegas, as well as talking to lots of chefs and trying stuff out.

“I wanted to make pizzas with flavours you wouldn’t typically associate with them.”

Mr Chisnell said he had no fear over opening amid lockdown, although the pandemic had delayed the opening date.

He said: “I am 100pc feeling confident. I think it is better to open during lockdown as people can’t visit restaurants so a lot more are trying takeaways and different takeaways.”

It is the first food business Mr Chisnell, who has a background in bars and restaurants, has owned and he said he was excited to have total control.

He added: “I’m excited to hear feedback from customers as so far I have cooked the pizzas for close friends and family.”

Once the pandemic is over he hopes to open up the store front and sell pizzas by the slice.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den is open for delivery, through JustEat, Deliveroo or their Facebook page, seven days a week.