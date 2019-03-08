Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

New pizzeria could open on busy Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 09:53 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 17 June 2019

A new pizzeria could open in Norwich. Photo: Colin Finch

A new pizzeria could open in Norwich. Photo: Colin Finch

A new pizzeria could open on a busy road in Norwich, replacing a café and garden centre.

The Garden Shed café on Dereham Road, which could become a pizzeria. Photo: GoogleThe Garden Shed café on Dereham Road, which could become a pizzeria. Photo: Google

Dritan Duraj hopes to open the restaurant on 136 Dereham Road, in place of the former Garden Shed and Café, which, as well as hot drinks and food, sold plants and garden goods.

He has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council for a premises licence for the venture, which will be housed in the former church.

Mr Duraj, whose brother runs Paolo's Italian restaurant in the city centre, said the café no longer worked as a business and that it was time to try something new.

You may also want to watch:

He said - if his application was approved - he hoped to open over the next couple of months.

The licensing bid says the new eatery would be a "pizzeria restaurant serving alcohol", with outside seating in the summer.

The building, which was once a car sales business, has been the subject of planning applications in the past, with the city council granting permission, which has since expired, for it to become eight flats and a creche in 2008.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kier announces 1,200 job cuts as two divisions sold off

Construction group Kier has announced it is selling off two divisions. Picture: Chris Biele

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Fears over potential cuts to road safety education in schools

Norfolk County Council is conducting a review of road safety sessions taught in the county's schools. Picture: Archant Library

Norfolk photographer recalls ‘deafening silence’ of visit to Chernobyl site

Norfolk photographer Lucy Shires� memories of her 2012 trip to the site of the world�s most severe nuclear explosion - Chernobyl. Picture: Lucy Shires

£18m-£19m sandscaping project off Norfolk coast a ‘waste of money’, claim critics

Sandscaping preparations near Bacton Gas Terminal, while holidaymakers enjoy the beach. Pictures: Maurice Gray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists