New pizzeria could open on busy Norwich road

A new pizzeria could open in Norwich. Photo: Colin Finch

A new pizzeria could open on a busy road in Norwich, replacing a café and garden centre.

The Garden Shed café on Dereham Road, which could become a pizzeria. Photo: Google The Garden Shed café on Dereham Road, which could become a pizzeria. Photo: Google

Dritan Duraj hopes to open the restaurant on 136 Dereham Road, in place of the former Garden Shed and Café, which, as well as hot drinks and food, sold plants and garden goods.

He has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council for a premises licence for the venture, which will be housed in the former church.

Mr Duraj, whose brother runs Paolo's Italian restaurant in the city centre, said the café no longer worked as a business and that it was time to try something new.

He said - if his application was approved - he hoped to open over the next couple of months.

The licensing bid says the new eatery would be a "pizzeria restaurant serving alcohol", with outside seating in the summer.

The building, which was once a car sales business, has been the subject of planning applications in the past, with the city council granting permission, which has since expired, for it to become eight flats and a creche in 2008.