East Anglia to lose a Pizza Hut - though Norfolk sites are safe
PUBLISHED: 13:50 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 28 September 2020
Archant
East Anglia is set to lose a Pizza Hut restaurant as the fast food chain has announced a raft of closures as part of a company voluntary arrangement with landlords - though sites in Norfolk are safe. Following the agreement today 29 Pizza Hut restaurants will shut, with 450 jobs at risk, while a further 215 will keep trading, saving 5,000 jobs. The restaurant in Bury St Edmunds is set to shut.
As a result all of Norfolk’s sites across Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth have avoided the axe.
The restaurants in Suffolk’s Ipswich and Lowestoft will also continue to trade. A Pizza Hut Restaurants spokesman said: “The Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) for Pizza Hut Restaurants, (PHR - the UK dine-in franchise business of the global Pizza Hut brand), is now approved.
“We are delighted to have reached such a constructive position in partnership with our landlords and creditors.
“We appreciate the support of everyone involved and this outcome provides us with a strong platform to secure the long-term future of the business including over 5000 jobs and over 200 restaurants.
“Our focus is now ‘business as usual’ supporting all of our team members and continuing to provide a Covid-safe restaurant experience for our guests.”
