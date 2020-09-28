East Anglia to lose a Pizza Hut - though Norfolk sites are safe

East Anglia is set to lose a Pizza Hut restaurant as the fast food chain has announced a raft of closures as part of a company voluntary arrangement with landlords - though sites in Norfolk are safe. Following the agreement today 29 Pizza Hut restaurants will shut, with 450 jobs at risk, while a further 215 will keep trading, saving 5,000 jobs. The restaurant in Bury St Edmunds is set to shut.

As a result all of Norfolk’s sites across Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth have avoided the axe.

The restaurants in Suffolk’s Ipswich and Lowestoft will also continue to trade. A Pizza Hut Restaurants spokesman said: “The Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) for Pizza Hut Restaurants, (PHR - the UK dine-in franchise business of the global Pizza Hut brand), is now approved.

“We are delighted to have reached such a constructive position in partnership with our landlords and creditors.

“We appreciate the support of everyone involved and this outcome provides us with a strong platform to secure the long-term future of the business including over 5000 jobs and over 200 restaurants.

“Our focus is now ‘business as usual’ supporting all of our team members and continuing to provide a Covid-safe restaurant experience for our guests.”