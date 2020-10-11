‘Lockdown created a monster’ - Cooking fanatic sets up caravan pizza business
PUBLISHED: 05:45 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 05:45 11 October 2020
Archant
A woman who became “obsessed” with making the perfect lockdown pizza has set up her own restaurant-on-wheels - and plans to bring a bit of Italy to villages along the coast.
Francesca Cornish, 31, lives in Reedham near Great Yarmouth - and until recently was a full-time single mum.
“I’ve always been into cooking, but until my youngest daughter Imogen, five, started school full-time, I didn’t have the time to explore it”, she said.
“Lockdown sort of created a monster. I became obsessed with making the perfect pizza. I’ve gone to Italy so many times, and even did a pizza course in Rome.
“In the past, I’ve backed off starting my own business when things have got difficult, but I thought: this time is going to be different.”
Initially, Miss Cornish tried converting her garage into a pizza-cooking space, but her landlord wasn’t impressed.
Then she tried using her kitchen - but soon discovered that was too small for such a mammoth job.
You may also want to watch:
“That’s when I started scouring GumTree, and found a £250 static caravan for sale”, she said.
“We got some wheels and welded them on. I don’t know how we managed to get it home and onto my driveway.”
After what Miss Cornish described as a “labour of love” in turning the caravan into a mini-restaurant, it is finally ready to begin life on-the-go.
She said: “We just have to wait for the council to give us a five star food hygiene rating, and we’ll be ready to start making journeys around the villages with our caravan, named Frankie & Joey’s in honour of me and my first-ever boyfriend, Joey, getting back together after all these years.”
The plan is to take the caravan around coastal villages - going as far as Lowestoft and north Norfolk.
“The idea was partly inspired by Reedham”, she said, “because the village is just crying out for a pizza delivery service.”
One of Frankie and Joey’s first events will be at Burgh House care home next weekend, where Miss Cornish’s 86-year-old nan is a resident.
She said: “I can’t wait to see her for the first time in months. Since the care home changed the rules around visiting - this is my only shot. She’s going to love it when she sees me rock up in this thing.”
MORE: Lockdown doughnut takeaway van puts success down to social media
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.