‘I’m addicted to making pizza’: food caravan owner vows to feed villagers

Francesca Cornish's new pizza caravan has proved to be a hit in Reedham - but now she wants to take it all over the Norfolk Coast.

A woman who spotted a gap in the market for food deliveries to coastal villages during the first national lockdown says she will be “making the most” of the second one.

Francesca Cornish and Burgh House care home staff gearing up for their pizza party earlier this month.

Francesca Cornish, founder of Frankie & Joey’s travelling pizza caravan business, has pledged to “serve the villages” in and around Great Yarmouth as the country moves into another period of tight restrictions.

She said: “I’m not going anywhere, and my family are struggling to even get me to take a day off at the moment. I’m just addicted to making pizza.

“I know how much the coastal vilages are crying out for a takeaway food that isn’t Indian - and I’m going to be the one to bring them it.

“On evenings, I’m doing deliveries out to Reedham and surrounding villages. But on weekends, I’ll be covering the coast - and will be announcing my route on social media.”

Max, George and Oliver taking part in the pizza roulette treasure hunt.

During the half term holiday, Ms Cornish launched a “pizza roulette” treasure hunt around Reedham - and said families were visiting from as far afield as Lowestoft to take part.

“It was such a success that I’m thinking of doing something similar over lockdown for local children to look forward to,” she said.

“The clues on my treasure hunt started at Reedham train station and ended near Reedham park. Children would then get to come to the park to play pizza roulete for £5, where they could get a pizza with a mystery slice of chili or pineapple.”

According to Ms Cornish, one recent visitor to the caravan said her pizza was the best he’d had since a trip to Rome.

Imogen, Rhianna, Kaylen and Finlay completing Frankie and Joey's pizza roulette treasure hunt.

“It’s up and up from here, and lockdown won’t stop me,” she said.

“The other day I received a five star hygeine rating from Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and also bought my own pizza oven.

“This means I can make them in 60-seconds flat, and will be more than equipped to cope with demand over lockdown.”

Last month, Ms Cornish also showcased her Italian cuisine at Burgh House care home where her nan is a resident.

Finlay Cornish enjoying Frankie & Joey's pizza.

She said: “All the residents loved it, and it’s things like that which keep people going in these difficult times.”

The half-term treasure hunt in Reedham Village.

The half term treasure hunt.

Burgh House care home residents enjoying their pizza party earlier this month.