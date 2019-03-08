In Pictures: Celebrating 10 years since Palm Paper came to Norfolk

Picture: Matthew Usher

Ten years ago, a Norfolk town's skyline changed forever as the biggest building project it had ever seen got under way.

Picture: Ian Burt

Palm Paper's giant mill was completed in little over a year after the bulldozers moved into the site of what was once King's Lynn's sugar factory.

As the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of its expansion into the UK we look back at its arrival on the scene.

Ground breaking ceremony on the world's biggest paper mill being built next to King's Lynn Power Station. Pictured: (R) Dr Wolfgang Palm (Head of Palm Paper) during the sod cutting ceremony. Also pictured are (3rd right) Nick Daubney (West Norfolk Council Leader) and (2nd right) Borough Mayor Kathy Mellish with other invited guests Picture: Ian Burt

Dr Wolfgang Palm, director of the family-owned german business, said he decided he would build a mill in Lynn because he had received such a friendly welcome in the town.

At the time, the £400m mill was the biggest investment seen in the region for a generation.

Picture: Ian Burt

Nick Daubney, then leader of West Norfolk council, said it restored Lynn's position as a major international trading town.

Picture: Ian Burt

Picture: Ian Burt

Picture: Ian Burt

Picture: Matthew Usher

The Queen meets employees as she visits Palm Paper to perform the official opening Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The plant brought abnormal loads to the roads as materials were taken from Lynn docks to the site Picture: Angela Sharpe

Picture: Angela Sharpe

