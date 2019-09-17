In Pictures: Celebrating 10 years since Palm Paper came to Norfolk
17 September, 2019 - 06:58
Ten years ago, a Norfolk town's skyline changed forever as the biggest building project it had ever seen got under way.
Work under way on the site in 2008 Picture: Ian Burt
Palm Paper's giant mill was completed in little over a year after the bulldozers moved into the site of what was once King's Lynn's sugar factory.
As the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of its expansion into the UK we look back at its arrival on the scene.
Ground breaking ceremony on the world's biggest paper mill being built next to King's Lynn Power Station. Pictured: (R) Dr Wolfgang Palm (Head of Palm Paper) during the sod cutting ceremony. Also pictured are (3rd right) Nick Daubney (West Norfolk Council Leader) and (2nd right) Borough Mayor Kathy Mellish with other invited guests Picture: Ian Burt
Dr Wolfgang Palm, director of the family-owned german business, said he decided he would build a mill in Lynn because he had received such a friendly welcome in the town.
At the time, the £400m mill was the biggest investment seen in the region for a generation.
Giant dump trucks at work on the former sugar factory site Picture: Ian Burt
Nick Daubney, then leader of West Norfolk council, said it restored Lynn's position as a major international trading town.
Great pilings show the scale of the building Picture: Ian Burt
Looking up the river from the roof of a quayside property, where the giant mill takes shape in the background Picture: Ian Burt
Giant cranes at work Picture: Ian Burt
Processing tanks installed at the plant in 2009 Picture: Matthew Usher
The Queen meets employees as she visits Palm Paper to perform the official opening Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
The plant brought abnomral loads to the roads as materials were taken from Lynn docks to the site Picture: Angela Sharpe
Massive machinery inches through the lights at Wootton Gap Picture: Angela Sharpe