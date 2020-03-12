Boss bans cash in his gym in fight against coronavirus

Boss of Phoenix gym in Norwich, Mark Bone, let, is bringing in all kinds of measures in the fight against coronavirus. Pic: submitted

The MD of an independent gym in Norwich is scrapping the use of cash in the fight against coronavirus.

Mark Bone, MD of Phoenix in St Mary's Works, is bringing in a raft of measures to ensure gym goers stay safe as the number of people infected with coronavirus nationwide increases.

Bosses of other gyms have stepped up their hygiene measures, aware that people may stay away from crowded venues.

Mr Bone is moving to a cashless system and also scrapping class passes for a register to avoid people handling items. He is investing in new boxing gloves and a procedure is in place for these and mats to be disinfected after every use.

In China, banks have disinfected cash with ultraviolet or heat treatments but the official advice is simply to wash your hands after handling it.

Phoenix gym. Pic: Phoenix Phoenix gym. Pic: Phoenix

Personal trainers are sanitising as they enter each room and staff are encouraging members to use hand sanitisers. Door handles and shared surfaces are being cleaned multiple times a day and the reception is being sanitised regularly to ensure products sold there aren't carrying any germs.

Mr Bone said: 'There is a big cost involved in what we are doing but the cost of us having to close for days would be much more. The situation with coronavirus is only going to get worse so we want to keep our members safe. We are bringing out a newsletter as well to keep people informed, we're being as proactive as we can.'

'We believe we have a responsibility to our members and staff to take this seriously and keep them protected.'

A spokesperson for the Bannatyne Group, which has two gyms in Norwich, as well as in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds said: 'We are providing hand sanitiser for members when they enter the club or spa. There are hygiene and advice notices prominently displayed around all our clubs, as well as posts on social media and adverts on our inhouse TV, to encourage all members and guests to make use of this as well as wiping down gym and studio equipment both before and after use with the strong and effective 'wipe pods' provided, and of course washing their hands regularly with the extra strong soap.

'Staff have been asked to be observant and report anyone coughing or displaying other symptoms, and to ensure that they set an example and wash their own hands on a regular basis.'

