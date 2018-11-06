Search

Advanced search

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

06 November, 2018 - 18:43
The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Four supermarkets have announced petrol price cuts of up to 2p per litre.

Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco made the move after fuel retailers were accused of not passing on savings from lower wholesale costs.

Over the past six months, the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car that runs on petrol or diesel has risen by around £6.

The average cost of fuel at UK filling stations stands at £1.30 per litre for petrol, according to new government figures.

Owners of diesel vehicles have been hit by fuel price rises for 18 consecutive weeks, reaching an average of £1.37 per litre.

The last time diesel was this expensive was March 2014.

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet said he “watched with dismay” as petrol pump prices “trickled down by barely a penny” last month despite the wholesale price falling by 4p per litre.

The RAC described the supermarket price drop as “excellent news”, but insisted it is “long overdue” as fuel retailers have “not played fair with drivers in a falling wholesale market”.

It is Asda’s second petrol price reduction in less than two weeks.

The supermarket’s senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer, said: “Our new national price cap of 122.7p per litre will be welcomed by the millions of drivers across the UK.

“Further decreases in the wholesale market mean we are able to reduce our prices again, seeing our unleaded price dropped by up to 5p per litre in just under two weeks.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide