Search

Advanced search

Personal Finance: I’ve got a holiday booked - can I get my deposit back?

24 March, 2020 - 06:00
Martyn James of Resolver on holidaymakers who may have already put down a deposit on a holiday which may be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Resolver/Getty

Martyn James of Resolver on holidaymakers who may have already put down a deposit on a holiday which may be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Resolver/Getty

Resolver/Getty

Martyn James, head of media at Resolver - which handles complaints and claims for the public - on holidaymakers who may have already put down a deposit on a holiday which may be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

I’ve been inundated with requests for information about holiday firms and refunds.

First things first, be reasonable where the matter isn’t urgent. The holiday firms are flooded with enquiries and may take longer to respond.

If you have flights booked and can’t travel, you can generally get refunds. You may also have the option to move the flight forward.

MORE: Personal Finance: What do I do if coronavirus has impacted the value of my investments?

Compromise is really important at the moment.

You may also want to watch:

I don’t want holiday firms to go over, so if you can move your holiday forward – hotel and all – then consider it.

Holiday firms will appreciate you helping them stay in business and will try to accommodate you.

Refunds come down to the T&Cs on your booking.

Go through the firm you booked with.

If they refuse to refund and it’s not clear that this would have been an issue when you booked then you have the right to make a complaint.

MORE: Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus? You may also be able to take a complaint to a trade body if they’re a member of one.

Resolver can help at www.resolver.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

People in Norfolk queue for final McDonald’s

In Diss cars flocked to the McDonald's before it closed on Monday evening. Picture: Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 35

Norfolk has confirmed another case of coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘We’re in limbo’ - Home buyers speak about uncertainty amid coronavirus

First-time buyer Tom Hassey said he was in 'limbo' and unsure whether to proceed with a move to Attleborough. Picture: Tom Hassey

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

BRITAIN IN LOCKDOWN: Boris Johnson orders people to stay in their homes

Boris Johnson has ordered a strict lockdown across the country. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

How self-isolation is bringing families closer together

Twins Carol Carter and Anita Capes have decided to self-isolate together. Picture: Carol Carter
Drive 24