Personal Finance: I’ve got a holiday booked - can I get my deposit back?

Martyn James of Resolver on holidaymakers who may have already put down a deposit on a holiday which may be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Martyn James, head of media at Resolver - which handles complaints and claims for the public - on holidaymakers who may have already put down a deposit on a holiday which may be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

I’ve been inundated with requests for information about holiday firms and refunds.

First things first, be reasonable where the matter isn’t urgent. The holiday firms are flooded with enquiries and may take longer to respond.

If you have flights booked and can’t travel, you can generally get refunds. You may also have the option to move the flight forward.

Compromise is really important at the moment.

I don’t want holiday firms to go over, so if you can move your holiday forward – hotel and all – then consider it.

Holiday firms will appreciate you helping them stay in business and will try to accommodate you.

Refunds come down to the T&Cs on your booking.

Go through the firm you booked with.

If they refuse to refund and it’s not clear that this would have been an issue when you booked then you have the right to make a complaint.

You may also be able to take a complaint to a trade body if they're a member of one.

