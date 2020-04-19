Search

Advanced search

Personal Finance: Is my job secure after being furloughed?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 19 April 2020

Stephanie Hammond (inset) on your job security after furlough, Picture: Beatons/GettyImages

Stephanie Hammond (inset) on your job security after furlough, Picture: Beatons/GettyImages

Beatons/GettyImages

Stephanie Hammond, director of accounts at Beatons accountancy firm, looks at how the scheme works to protect employment, employees and employers.

The clue is in the name – the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The idea behind it is that the government wants businesses to “retain” staff rather than make them redundant.

MORE: Personal Finance: I’ve been furloughed, what happens to my pension contributions?



To do this, it has offered to step in to pay 80% of a furloughed worker’s usual wage up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, to relieve the financial pressure on his or her employer.

In exchange, your employer has to keep your job open within the company.

You may also want to watch:

Once the pandemic is over and life returns to usual, the ideal situation will be that the business you work for will pick up where it left off.

Of course, the reality of that will be somewhat different.

Some businesses will flourish after the storm passes.

Others will find it incredibly difficult to pick up the pieces.

So, while being furloughed “guarantees” 80% of your wage (up to £2,500 a month) for the period you are furloughed, that’s where your guarantee ends.

When the government stops the scheme, employers must make a decision depending on their circumstances, as to whether employees can return to their duties.

If staff are not needed or the business cannot afford to take staff back on, the government guidelines suggest it may be necessary to consider termination of employment or redundancy.

This advice is based on legislation at the time of writing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Five more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Two more people have died from Covid-19 at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

James Debbage from Green Pastures Plant Centre and Farm Shop said the future after coronavirus was unclear. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk woman in finals for Young Slimmer of the Year after losing 7st

Faith Bodenham, who has lost more than 7st Picture: Submitted

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Need help with home-schooling? Education pages launched in EDP with Twinkl

The EDP are joining up with Twinkl, an online education hub, to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Not Alone: Keeping an eye on mental health of children during lockdown

Miranda Avery from Cringleford Crackerjacks Pre-School teaches mindfulness to children Picture: Miranda Avery

‘Remarkable’ - Woman’s incredible 13 stone weight loss journey praised by Strictly winner

A woman who lost nearly 14 stone in weight in just a few months has been praised by an Olympic gymnast for her ‘remarkable’ journey. Photo: Wikicommons / Slimming World

Tens of thousands of pounds in grants for Norfolk churches

St Peter's Church, Merton, has been given a £10,000 grant. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24