New homes in Norfolk to be finished as another housebuilder announces its return to work

Persimmon is planning a phased re-opening of its sites after the coronavirus shutdown. Pic: Persimmon/Archant

Housebuilder Persimmon, which has sites across Norfolk, is implementing a phased restart of work after its coronavirus shutdown.

It comes as Taylor Wimpey also announced it was reopening sites earlier this week.

Persimmon, which has a regional office based in the Broadland Business Park, in Thorpe St Andrew, currently has houses being built in Norwich, Wymondham and Swaffham. The firm closed down sites last month.

But in response to the government’s objective of getting the construction sector back to work, Persimmon’s chief executive David Jenkinson said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and wellbeing of the public, our colleagues, subcontractors and suppliers.

“Having spent the last month developing and testing new site protocols, we believe that we are now able to return to site safely and support the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic.”

