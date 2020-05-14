Housebuilder reopens sites and showhomes to visitors

Persimmon will reopen eight developments for prospective buyers in the coming days. Pic: Persimmon/Archant Archant

Eight housing development sites in Norfolk are set to reopen for prospective buyers in the coming days, Persimmon Homes has announced. The housebuilder is set to reopen its sites in Bradwell, Caister, Hethersett, Martham, Norwich, Sprowston and Wymondham - as well as in Oulton Broad. Persimmon assured potential house hunters that it would be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MORE: Social distancing alarm launched to keep staff two metres apart



John Eldridge, director at Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “We are delighted that we are now in a position to be re-opening our developments to visitors who pre-book appointments.

You may also want to watch:

“The health, safety and wellbeing of the public and everyone who works on our sites remain the top priority.”

Sales advisers have been given training on how keep visitors safe. Mr Eldridge added: “Our sales advisers have worked extremely hard to help existing and new customers during this difficult lockdown period and continue to be able via phone and email. Reservations and completions have, in fact, remained strong despite no face-to-face contact.

“Even so, being able to meet with house hunters, albeit at a safe distance, is an important step forward and will be a help for many people. Looking around the show homes to see the type of properties on offer is also valuable for many people. We look forward to welcoming visitors in the days and weeks to come.”

Initially sales consultations will be on a pre-booked appointment basis only.