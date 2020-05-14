Search

Advanced search

Housebuilder reopens sites and showhomes to visitors

PUBLISHED: 13:26 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 14 May 2020

Persimmon will reopen eight developments for prospective buyers in the coming days. Pic: Persimmon/Archant

Persimmon will reopen eight developments for prospective buyers in the coming days. Pic: Persimmon/Archant

Archant

Eight housing development sites in Norfolk are set to reopen for prospective buyers in the coming days, Persimmon Homes has announced.  The housebuilder is set to reopen its sites in Bradwell, Caister, Hethersett, Martham, Norwich, Sprowston and Wymondham - as well as in Oulton Broad.  Persimmon assured potential house hunters that it would be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

MORE: Social distancing alarm launched to keep staff two metres apart



John Eldridge, director at Persimmon Homes Anglia, said: “We are delighted that we are now in a position to be re-opening our developments to visitors who pre-book appointments.

You may also want to watch:

“The health, safety and wellbeing of the public and everyone who works on our sites remain the top priority.”

Sales advisers have been given training on how keep visitors safe.  Mr Eldridge added: “Our sales advisers have worked extremely hard to help existing and new customers during this difficult lockdown period and continue to be able via phone and email. Reservations and completions have, in fact, remained strong despite no face-to-face contact.

“Even so, being able to meet with house hunters, albeit at a safe distance, is an important step forward and will be a help for many people. Looking around the show homes to see the type of properties on offer is also valuable for many people. We look forward to welcoming visitors in the days and weeks to come.”

Initially sales consultations will be on a pre-booked appointment basis only.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Seaside beach huts set to be demolished

A new scheme has been lodgedto demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY

Family tribute to ‘beloved son’ who died after attack

Mindaugas Arlauskas, who died after he was attcked in Wisbech on May 5 Picture: Submitted

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant
Drive 24