Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Do you fancy running this pretty tearoom? This one’s for sale in East Harling but you do need to buy the house too, for sale for £695,000.

Owners Ashley and Annie Wood at Peppers, East Harling.Pic: Peppers. Owners Ashley and Annie Wood at Peppers, East Harling.Pic: Peppers.

It’s been a much loved stop off point for a brew and home-made cake or a particular favourite, a warm ginger scone, straight from the oven. But with the owners of Peppers tearoom in East Harling moving house, there is now a chance for someone to take the business on.

The owners Ashley and Annie Wood will sell the equipment and have even offered to show someone new how it all works – with an invitation for the new buyer to actually work with them for a few days.

The tearoom comes, however, with the owners’ beautiful renovated cottage, for sale for £695,000.

Peppers in East Harling is for sale at a guide price of £695,000 with TW Gaze. Picture: www.twgaze.co.uk Peppers in East Harling is for sale at a guide price of £695,000 with TW Gaze. Picture: www.twgaze.co.uk

The Woods renovated the property three years ago and created a tearoom from an annexe as a ‘semi-retirement’ project. And with Mrs Wood doing all the baking herself, with nothing bought in, Peppers really took off. A particular favourite has been Mrs Wood’s scones which come in a choice of flavours of fruit, cheese or ginger.

“We really feel we’ve been supported by the village,” said Mr Wood. “We are leaving for family reasons, our family are in the south-west so we’ve taken the difficult decision to put the house on the market.”

However, he said they were in no hurry and that for the forseeable future, Peppers will be open for business.

Of course, the estate agent TW Gaze are keen to point out that if a new owner does not wish to run a tearoom, the space could be used as additional living space.

Yum! The home-baked scones which are the best-sellers at Peppers, East Harling. Pic: Peppers. Yum! The home-baked scones which are the best-sellers at Peppers, East Harling. Pic: Peppers.

Peppers has one of the best locations in the village, with beautiful views over grazing marshes to the rear where you can enjoy stunning evening sunsets.

And onto the plate straight from the oven; the home baked scones which always sell out at Peppers, East Harling. Pic: Peppers. And onto the plate straight from the oven; the home baked scones which always sell out at Peppers, East Harling. Pic: Peppers.

Afternoon tea at Peppers is a real treat. Pic: Peppers. Afternoon tea at Peppers is a real treat. Pic: Peppers.