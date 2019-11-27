Search

Advanced search

New owner reveals major revamp plans for Norwich café

27 November, 2019 - 06:00
Sam McGhee (inset) is taking over the former People's Palace site in Norwich. Picture: Sam McGhee/Archant

Sam McGhee (inset) is taking over the former People's Palace site in Norwich. Picture: Sam McGhee/Archant

Sam McGhee/Archant

The new owner of a Norwich café has revealed he will be giving the site a facelift in a bid to bring in a new generation of regulars.

The People's Palace Café at Suffolk Square has been taken over. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe People's Palace Café at Suffolk Square has been taken over. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sam McGhee is taking over the People's Palace in Suffolk Square, a formerly community-focussed café run by Laurent Zahorosko.

Mr McGhee, 21, has spent around £5,000 refurbishing the inside of the café with a breakfast bar and new furniture, as well as new equipment to make barista-style coffees and toasties.

MORE: More Norfolk banks under threat as TSB announces 82 closures

He'll also be putting up some new signage and has changed the café's name to 'Sam's'.

The cafe will be opening in mid-January.

Mr McGhee has grown up around the corner from the café, and has been a regular all his life.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I think the café was only attracting people who had always been regulars. I'd like to get some new faces in, as well as keeping the regulars, and hopefully my new menu will help with that."

Mr McGhee will be serving everything from sausage sandwiches to homemade burgers, as well as ice cream milkshakes.

"I'm going to be making as much as I can myself," he said. "We're going to have Oreo and Aero mint milkshakes as well as coffee made from home-roasted beans.

"We're in a prime position here for people not only shopping in this row of shops but also people parking up to walk into town. It's free on Sundays and where the café wasn't open on Sundays before I now will be."

Mr McGhee had previously considered taking over the café but said the timing wasn't right.

However when Mr Zahorosko announced his retirement he said the opportunity was "too good to miss".

"If this opening goes well I would love to open more cafes," Mr McGhee said. "Whether that would be in Norwich or on the outskirts, similar to this one, I don't know - but I'd definitely like to have more than one site."

The business was formerly run by Mr Zahorosko for 12 years, who announced his retirement last week.

The cafe prevously hosted fortnightly community lunches and a Christmas Day community feast by the NR2 Sunday Social charity.

Most Read

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner forced to reschedule Norwich club appearance

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne has rescheduled her Norwich club appearance - (C) BBC - Photographer: Leigh Keily Picture: BBC/ Leigh Keily / Matt Burlem

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three teens to appear in court following Norwich stab attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists