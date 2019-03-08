Search

People needed to train in first aid for dogs - but it will cost you £14,995

PUBLISHED: 11:17 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 10 June 2019

People who have a qualified in the Dog First Aid course together with the dummy dog Cassie. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.com

People who have a qualified in the Dog First Aid course together with the dummy dog Cassie. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.com

People are needed in East Anglia for a franchise business opportunity to qualify in first aid for 'pawly' canines which may help save your pet's life.

The manual on Dog First Aid. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.comThe manual on Dog First Aid. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.com

Everything is taught from learning how to resuscitate a dog by breathing through its nose, CPR, stop it from choking to what to do if it is drowning, suffering from heat stroke, in a road accident, has an eye injury or involved in a fight with another dog.

You receive first aid equipment and even a dummy dog called Cassie to practice the first aid on - but it seems the nationwide business idea Dog First Aid Ltd has yet to catch on in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Jan Whiffen, who is a Dog First Aid business partner in Cambridgeshire. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.comJan Whiffen, who is a Dog First Aid business partner in Cambridgeshire. Pic: www.dog-first-aid.com

Although 6000 people have trained up so far across the UK. there are no franchise partners in East Anglia, with the nearest one based in Cambridgeshire, Jan Whiffen, and the nearest course is in Colchester. The franchise opportunity costs £14,995.

Jan went along to a course and then went on to become a trainer. She said: "It was after attending one of the courses I realised the benefits dog first aid would bring to dog owners, dog business owners and the participants of the many dog sports available that I decided to join Dog First Aid Ltd and having undergone further training with members of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, pass on my knowledge and passion."

The franchise opportunity is aimed at anyone interested in dogs but particularly those who work in industries connected with canines such as dog walkers, groomers, trainers and handlers. Once qualified in the Continued Professional Development (CPD) accredited Emergency Canine Care course, the idea is that you can go on to hold workshops and teach others so it's suitable for those working from home. After qualifying, franchisees receive a uniform, magnetic vehicle signs, first aid kits and business cards as well as your own dummy dog and operation manual. Extra support is given in making your own business work in further courses in marketing and SEO.

Some of the trainers are registered veterinarians and veterinary nurses and some are qualified teachers and trainers holding nationally recognised training qualifications.

