How it feels when 'your face just doesn't fit' - Norfolk's Instagrammers

PUBLISHED: 15:57 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 15 May 2019

Nicole Pugh from Berry's & Grey says you have to be yourself on social media. Pic: Berry's & Grey.

People setting up businesses which rely heavily on social media platforms like Instagram are getting so stressed by the 24/7 scrutiny they are turning to counsellors.

Kate Wilde of Engage With Business. Picture: Engage With Business.Kate Wilde of Engage With Business. Picture: Engage With Business.

With many working alone with no boss to turn to in difficulties and instant feedback in the form of 'likes' and comments the result is that people are feeling under increasing pressure.

It comes as Instagram begins trialling the removal of 'likes' to a post in a bid to make the platform 'healthier' and reduce the stress.

Norfolk blogger Natali Pendleton, who has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram, said she had gone to a friend for advice who was training to be a life coach.

"There is definitely a lot of anxiety around keeping your social media account active and engaged with lots of stories and people will tell you exactly what they think because they don't ever think they'll bump into you.

'Sometimes your face just doesn't fit.' 'Natali Pendleton. Pic: submitted.'Sometimes your face just doesn't fit.' 'Natali Pendleton. Pic: submitted.

"I remember posting one thing about taking my son to the doctor to treat his eczema and I wish I hadn't put it up as I got about 1,500 direct messages, many from people telling me I should be using herbal medicines and others commenting on me being able to afford to go privately.

"Then you see all the events you haven't been invited to or the brands others are working with which have turned you down and it's hard to keep emotion out of it when it's just your face doesn't fit. You are working on your own in the dark without a boss to say well done so it can be hugely disheartening."

Nicole Pugh, who runs Berry's & Grey interiors, moving recently from a shop to an online-only business, said: "I do believe Instagram showing mainly rose-tinted posts in people's lives ultimately gives illusions and pressures for some people. I believe it's important to be real in posts and portray your persona to try and help others. I have never received anything gifted in my time on Instagram. I believe in supporting independent businesses by being real."

Kate Wilde, business and life coach and MD at Engage with Business based at Marsham, said more people were coming to her anxious over the entire subject of digital marketing.

"It's essential to keep your business and personal social media accounts separate. It's getting the balance right as you can connect with people by posting something about your personal life but you need to be authentic as you will get found out if you are posting pictures of a lifestyle you think people expect of you.

"You want to be posting something which shows off your skills, professional advice and keep politics and religion out of it as people will feel you are preaching. For me, sharing lots of pictures of your holiday is also a turn off."

