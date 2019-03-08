Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

People from Norwich among most generous tippers when on holiday

PUBLISHED: 07:47 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 18 August 2019

People from Norwich are among the UK's most generous tippers when on holiday. Pic: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

People from Norwich are among the UK's most generous tippers when on holiday. Pic: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

People from Norwich are among the most generous tippers when holidaying overseas, a survey of people in 17 major UK cities suggests.

Norwich was ranked at number seven on the list, for which more than 2,000 people were surveyed about their tipping habits in terms of taxis, bars, housekeeping and restaurants when overseas.

Across the survey, 7.4pc of people said they never tip while on holiday while 13.6pc always tip regardless of the service.

Nearly a fifth (18.9pc) of people surveyed will add a tip if the service has been exceptional.

You may also want to watch:

More than one in 10 (12.6pc) tip because it is expected - but do not like doing it - while 10.4pc tip based on the quality of the food they have eaten.

One in six (15pc) people surveyed said they will not tip if a service charge has already been added.

The most generous were people who live in Glasgow, while Bristolians were the tightest tippers.

Alana Parsons, a travel money expert at Caxton FX, which carried out the survey, said: "For some, it will come down to lack of spending money which stops them tipping staff while others who may have friends or family working in the service industry appreciate how valuable those gratuities can be.

"One key driver for not tipping that came out in our research is that people don't know if the tips go to the staff or just boost the profits of their employer, with 23pc citing this as a reason for not tipping."P

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki completes his Norwich City hat-trick - and Tom Trybull leads the celebrations Picture:: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Five kittens and mother tied up in an old sheet and dumped

Five kittens and their mum were tied up in an old sheet and abandoned in a Norwich garden. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United

Teemu Pukki completes his Norwich City hat-trick - and Tom Trybull leads the celebrations Picture:: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I stole the ball from Todd’ – In-form Pukki was desperate to score a City hat-trick

Hat trick hero Teemu Pukki of Norwich took home the match ball after Norwich City's 3-1 win over Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

More than 200 hot dogs show up to dachshund party

Sausage dog party Mr & Mrs Mable and Arthur Photo: Brittany Woodman

Hunstanton lifeboat called to kite surfers in difficulty

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help kite surfers in difficulty. Picture: RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists