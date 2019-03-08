Search

Battle of the Baps: market traders fight back as 'lunch war' breaks out

PUBLISHED: 17:05 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 20 May 2019

Deb Champion of Deb's market stall with the mighty breakfast bap. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant

Deb Champion of Deb's market stall with the mighty breakfast bap. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant

Sandwich-makers on Norwich's market are calling for people to boycott chain store 'meal deals' in favour of their tastier, freshly-made lunch delights.

Richard Lovett of Reggie's market stall with a freshly made ham sandwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, ArchantRichard Lovett of Reggie's market stall with a freshly made ham sandwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant

As Superdrug has just announced it is going to be trialling the sale of packaged food items, the fight for sandwich supremacy is seeing more supermarkets slash prices. But market traders in the city are hitting back - declaring their sarnies use fresh ingredients and fill you up for longer - and for not much more money.

MORE: 'Ethical Ernie' zero waste and vegan shop opens in Norwich

The 'meal deal' has become a lunchtime staple for many people, particularly students, but are also favoured by workers who take their food choices back to their offices and eat on the job. Among the cheapest is still Tesco which offers a sandwich or pastry like a sausage roll, drink and a snack for £3. Greggs offers a cold sandwich and any drink for £3.15 and Boots has joined in with its offer of a sandwich, or salad, drink and snack for £3.39 or less, with the options including its healthy Shapers range with fruit and vegetables available.

Marks and Spencer have just launched a new range of lunch-time freshly made baguettes made in the store with prices ranging from £2.50 for egg and avocado to £3.90 for a chicken and avocado.

Richard Lovett of Reggie's market stall with a freshly made ham sandwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.Richard Lovett of Reggie's market stall with a freshly made ham sandwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson, Archant.

But food stalls on the market reckon they still offer the best value. Deb Champion, who has run Deb's, 'Home of the Biggest Baps' for the past 12 years, has become renowned for her hearty all day 'breakfast bap.' For £4 it comes with two sausages, four rashes of bacon and a fried egg - and teamed with a cup of tea or coffee, for 60p, the meal comes in for under a fiver.

"The bread I use comes delivered to me daily so it's fresh, the sausages and bacon are freshly cooked and the egg is done to order. It fills you up whereas a shop bought sandwich just doesn't and crisps aren't a very healthy option. You usually can only get a cold drink whereas you can get hot coffee or tea which you really need in the winter," she said.

At Deb's, a cheese roll or fried egg roll is priced at just £1.60. "People really do need to come and try the rolls here rather than the sandwiches you can buy at a supermarket which just contain very little filling."

At Reggie's on the market, you can get a ham roll for £1.20 and large baps for £3.10. Alan Lincoln enjoys a corned beef sandwich and cup of tea every Monday morning on the stall. "It's cost me £2.90 and it's lovely," he said.

Reggie's stall on Norwich market. Pic: Archant.Reggie's stall on Norwich market. Pic: Archant.

Deb's stall on Norwich market. Pic: Archant.Deb's stall on Norwich market. Pic: Archant.

Alan Lincoln at Reggie's stall on the market. Pic: Archant.Alan Lincoln at Reggie's stall on the market. Pic: Archant.

Deb Champion and Emma Champion at Deb's stall on the market. Pic: ArchantDeb Champion and Emma Champion at Deb's stall on the market. Pic: Archant

The enormous selection at Tesco. Pic: Archant.The enormous selection at Tesco. Pic: Archant.

The freshly made baguettes now available at Marks & Spencer. Pic: Archant.The freshly made baguettes now available at Marks & Spencer. Pic: Archant.

