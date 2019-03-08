Live in this home for £3,000 a month in Norwich - ranked one of the UK's most pricey rental cities

One of the most expensive places to rent in Norwich, The Malt House penthouse on King Street, available for £2,950 per calendar month. Pic: Gilson Bailey

A penthouse is available to rent for almost £3,000 a month in Norwich which was today listed as one of the most expensive cities in the UK to be a tenant.

Nottingham, where rents have gone up by 5.4% over the past year was the most expensive, states a new report closely followed by Leeds and Bristol, both up 4.5%. But Norwich has seen rentals soar by 2.8%, with the average monthly rent now being £759.

The list of the top 20 most expensive cities saw Norwich rank joint 11th by Zoopla meaning it's one of the most expensive rental cities with nearly 30 other cities with cheaper tenancies.

The report also showed in Norwich people spend just over a quarter of their earnings on tenancies compared to the worst offender, London city where nearly half of people's average wages goes on renting their home.

The survey also found some key facts including:

40% of private renters are aged 35-55 and more than a third have dependent children

The average age of people renting is 16-35 who do so before buying a home

A lack of new affordable housing supply has resulted in more people renting

The report also blames the fact many people cannot afford to buy a house on the rental rise. Today the House Price Index was published which shows on average, house prices have risen by 0.8% since July 2019. There has been an annual price rise of 1.3%, which makes the average property in the UK valued at £234,853.

In Norwich, one of the most expensive rental properties on the market is currently The Malt House on King Street, available for £2,950 per calendar month, which has been available for almost a year. The three bedroom penthouse set over three floors has three bathrooms, panoramic views from two balconies as well as secure parking and a projector cinema TV.

But at the other end of the scale, one of the cheapest properties to rent in Norwich is on St Mildreds Road, west Earlham, a five bedroom house with a garden which is available for £325 per calendar month.