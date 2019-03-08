Search

PUBLISHED: 14:39 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 29 September 2019

Flashback to 2014 when plans were lodged to refurbish the Burlington Hotel. Architect Bernard Smith, left, and owner Steve McDermot with a model of the new look hotel. Picture: Archant

A development firm has transformed a Victorian hotel in a Norfolk seaside town into 26 new apartments including a penthouse for sale for £1m.

The penthouse at 26, Burlington Place, Sheringham, for sale for £1m. Pic: Estateducation/RightmoveThe penthouse at 26, Burlington Place, Sheringham, for sale for £1m. Pic: Estateducation/Rightmove

The Burlington Hotel on The Esplanade, Sheringham is the last surviving hotel of three that were built in the town in the late 19th and early 20th century. But it later dwindled and became vacant after being last in use in December 2015. In 2017 it went on the market for £1.5m.

After being bought by development firm Estateducation, based in Norwich, last November, work began on the site including building a new wing to form the same height as the original building. This was because there was a two-storey block which was never finished when it was built in the 1890s.

The penthouse at 26, Burlington Place, Sheringham, for sale for £1m. Pic: Estateducation/RightmoveThe penthouse at 26, Burlington Place, Sheringham, for sale for £1m. Pic: Estateducation/Rightmove

The firm has just launched the penthouse for sale for a big price which is laid out over two floors and with panoramic sea views. It also comes with three balconies, two lounges and a contemporary kitchen/dining area featuring fully-integrated appliances. There are five bathrooms and also a communal gym within the development. Outside, parking is available for an extra £10,000 a space.

An Estateducation spokesman, promoting the development, said: "Burlington Place is a design-led development of one of Sheringham's most iconic buildings. It offers high quality dwellings within an eye-catching property overlooking the breathtaking North Norfolk sea.

"Despite the age of the property, we have designed the entire project with the environment in mind."

Inside the four bedroom penthouse at 26, Burlington Place, The Esplanade, Sheringham, for sale for £1m. Pic: Estateducation/RightmoveInside the four bedroom penthouse at 26, Burlington Place, The Esplanade, Sheringham, for sale for £1m. Pic: Estateducation/Rightmove

Other apartments in the building range from £250,000 for two bedrooms up to £550,000 for three bedrooms, depending on size.

The Burlington was built with 24 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms and in Victorian times was one of three large hotels in Sheringham including The Grand, which was demolished. Steve McDermott was the former owner and applied to North Norfolk District Council for planning permission back in 2015. But the building had to be redesigned after the council orignally deferred making a decision and despite council officers recommending the new plans should be refused, a committee passed them.

Mr McDermott said at the time: "The plans are a way of ensuring the main building gets protected for a long time."

