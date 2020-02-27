See the £410,000 penthouse for sale with 'garden in the sky'

A Norwich penthouse is for sale in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Pic: Reality estate agents

An apartment in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital has gone up for sale with its own garden giving you a bird's-eye view of the city.

The two bedroom home on St Stephen's Road comes with a balcony converted into an enclosed garden with plants, fake grass and a panoramic view of some of Norwich's most famous landmarks. You can see in the distance City Hall, the Chapelfield complex and standing taller than other buildings, Westlegate tower, which boasts its own penthouse.

Inside the apartment, for sale with Reality, there's a hall, an open plan sitting/dining room with high ceilings and views, a fitted kitchen with a built in fridge/freezer and dishwasher. There's a master bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and en-suite shower, a second bedroom, also with a built-in wardrobe and a main bathroom. You've even got a lift which takes you from the apartment down to the allocated parking space.

