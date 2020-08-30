Penthouse up for sale inside former factory designed for motor firm workers
PUBLISHED: 09:53 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 30 August 2020
A top floor apartment in Norwich’s The Factory, which has links to the city’s industrial heritage, is for sale.
A businesswoman, who runs her own creative agency and who chose not to be named, has transformed her four bedroom home in the Kerrison Road building where she lives with her husband and child.
The space is sometimes used in location photo shoots.
The building dates to 1953 and was constructed for the designers and engineers working for electromotors firm Laurence Scott. The pioneering architecture of the building, with its undulating roof design, was done to reflect the innovative work of its employees. Inside are large sets of windows which brought in light for the architects doing the technical drawings, working in rows.
The firm, which still exists today, was founded in the late 19th century and by the end of the First World War it had made £1m worth of shells from home-made tools in two corrugated tin sheds.
The company expanded over the years, at its peak employing thousands of people in factories across Norwich and developed some of the first traffic lights in the UK which were installed in Norwich. The building was converted a decade ago into apartments.
The owners of one of just three penthouses, all with roof terraces, fitted a new kitchen, updated the downstairs bathroom, took out the original staircase and reconfigured the landing so that there was enough space for an en suite without encroaching into the master bedroom. In the en suite they put in a shower with a glass ceiling, as if you’re showering under the stars.
On the roof terrace, they put down artificial grass and they painted the entire apartment white and grey, including the floorboards.
The apartment is for sale for £500,000 to £525,000 with Minors & Brady.
