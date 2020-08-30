Search

Advanced search

Penthouse up for sale inside former factory designed for motor firm workers

PUBLISHED: 09:53 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 30 August 2020

The architects at Laurence Scott & Electromotors in the part of the building converted into penthouse apartments, with the windows visible in the background. Pic: Archant library

The architects at Laurence Scott & Electromotors in the part of the building converted into penthouse apartments, with the windows visible in the background. Pic: Archant library

Archant

A top floor apartment in Norwich’s The Factory, which has links to the city’s industrial heritage, is for sale.

The Factory building which was converted into apartments. The one for sale is one of just three penthouses and comes with its own roof terrace. Pic: submittedThe Factory building which was converted into apartments. The one for sale is one of just three penthouses and comes with its own roof terrace. Pic: submitted

A businesswoman, who runs her own creative agency and who chose not to be named, has transformed her four bedroom home in the Kerrison Road building where she lives with her husband and child.

The space is sometimes used in location photo shoots.

The building dates to 1953 and was constructed for the designers and engineers working for electromotors firm Laurence Scott. The pioneering architecture of the building, with its undulating roof design, was done to reflect the innovative work of its employees. Inside are large sets of windows which brought in light for the architects doing the technical drawings, working in rows.

MORE: Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The firm, which still exists today, was founded in the late 19th century and by the end of the First World War it had made £1m worth of shells from home-made tools in two corrugated tin sheds.

The company expanded over the years, at its peak employing thousands of people in factories across Norwich and developed some of the first traffic lights in the UK which were installed in Norwich. The building was converted a decade ago into apartments.

The owners of one of just three penthouses, all with roof terraces, fitted a new kitchen, updated the downstairs bathroom, took out the original staircase and reconfigured the landing so that there was enough space for an en suite without encroaching into the master bedroom. In the en suite they put in a shower with a glass ceiling, as if you’re showering under the stars.

On the roof terrace, they put down artificial grass and they painted the entire apartment white and grey, including the floorboards.

The apartment is for sale for £500,000 to £525,000 with Minors & Brady.

After the transformation;; the Factory apartment now. Pic: submittedAfter the transformation;; the Factory apartment now. Pic: submitted

Before the transformation; the penthouse apartment in the Factory. Pic: submittedBefore the transformation; the penthouse apartment in the Factory. Pic: submitted

Before the transformation; The Factory apartment. Pic: submittedBefore the transformation; The Factory apartment. Pic: submitted

After the transformation; the Factory apartment's roof terrace now. Pic: submittedAfter the transformation; the Factory apartment's roof terrace now. Pic: submitted

After; the Factory apartment now. Pic: submittedAfter; the Factory apartment now. Pic: submitted

An apprentice at work at the old factory. Pic: Archant libraryAn apprentice at work at the old factory. Pic: Archant library

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

World first operation on cancer patient takes place at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Sandeep Kapur, Anais Rosich-Medina, Richard Haywood, Omar Al Kadhi and Irshad Shaikh who worked on the world first operation using robotic technology and three surgical teams working similtaneously. Picture: NNUH

Norwich chef could be crowned best in the country after reaching finals of competition

Marcin 'Magic' Pomierny, of the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, who has made the finals in a best chef of the year contest. Photo: Paul Dickson

‘It can be soul-destroying’ - restaurant owner sees rise in no-show diners

Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

How this 51-year-old started her dream afternoon tea business in lockdown

For the last 20 years Dee Bartram put her life on hold after settling down with her family, now she has started her dream business at the age of 51. Picture: Dee Bartram

More than 2,000 homes left without power after supply fault

Among areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

World first operation on cancer patient takes place at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Sandeep Kapur, Anais Rosich-Medina, Richard Haywood, Omar Al Kadhi and Irshad Shaikh who worked on the world first operation using robotic technology and three surgical teams working similtaneously. Picture: NNUH

‘It can be soul-destroying’ - restaurant owner sees rise in no-show diners

Richard Graveling, pictured outside The Grove hotel and restaurant. Photo: Mark Bullimore

Norwich chef could be crowned best in the country after reaching finals of competition

Marcin 'Magic' Pomierny, of the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, who has made the finals in a best chef of the year contest. Photo: Paul Dickson

Penthouse up for sale inside former factory designed for motor firm workers

The architects at Laurence Scott & Electromotors in the part of the building converted into penthouse apartments, with the windows visible in the background. Pic: Archant library

Hopes for £5m revamp to two major Norwich streets revealed

A £4.8m scheme could speed up buses in St Stephens Street. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN