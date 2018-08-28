Search

Former Green Party leader to join Pensthorpe Natural Park

PUBLISHED: 17:29 06 January 2019

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

Adrian Ramsay, the new managing director at Pensthorpe nature reserve. Pic: www.pensthorpe.com

A former leader of the Green Party in Norwich has been appointed as the new managing director at Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham.

Adrian Ramsay, who originally comes from Norwich, returns to the county from Wales where he was chief executive of the Centre for Alternative Technology.

Mr Ramsay has been involved in environmental campaigning throughout his career, having also been deputy leader of the Green Party in England and Wales.

He replaces Mark Noble, who was operations director at Penthorpe since 2014.

Bill Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park said: “Adrian has a life-long passion for the environment and is particularly interested in engaging people with nature and sustainability issues.”

Mr Ramsay said: “I have followed Pensthorpe’s work for a long time and have always admired how the site combines crucial conservation work with providing a great day out for all the family.”

He joins  Pensthorpe next month, responsible for strategic planning and the day-to-day running of the park.

