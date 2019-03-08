Norwich restaurant just 'wasn't busy enough' says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

One of the city’s most famous restaurants was “forced to close” because it was losing so much money, one of the owners has said.

Fond memories of Pedro's, celebrating a hen do as the 'Pink Ladies' Pic: Lucie Roberts Fond memories of Pedro's, celebrating a hen do as the 'Pink Ladies' Pic: Lucie Roberts

Matthew Ward, director of the Mexican 'cantina' Pedro's, which is now closed, told this newspaper: “It was so sad, the restaurant just wasn't busy enough to stay open. We were losing business and had to close.”

Mr Ward said they had unsuccessfully tried to buy the restaurant building, situated in Chapelfield Gardens, from Norwich City Council. It has been emptied of contents since the closure on Sunday night.

Pedro's was also run by fellow director, Norfolk property owner Andre Serruys who made his fortune from the scrap metal business.

Andre Serruys, one of the directors of Pedro's. Pic: Archant Andre Serruys, one of the directors of Pedro's. Pic: Archant

Mr Ward also hinted that there could be some new venture on the horizon however, adding: “Watch this space.”

Meanwhile, people who enjoyed dining at the fun Mexican-themed eaterie contacted recounted fond memories.

GOING OUT - PEDRO'S, CHAPELFIELD GARDENS. een 5/7/03 GOING OUT - PEDRO'S, CHAPELFIELD GARDENS. een 5/7/03

Claire, from Sprowston, Norwich, said: “I used to love going to Pedro's but I think the location was what put me off as it was so much easier to get to the heart of city centre instead. I last went about 11-12 years ago and I remember Saturday nights were so busy, I always struggled to hear what the person opposite me was saying.

“My partner and I decided it was just far too noisy and therefore not ideal for a date night. However, this was a reflection of the popularity of the place and the food was always fab as well as the atmosphere. I have fond memories of that place and loved wearing the Mexican hats they gave out. I went back on a Saturday afternoon last year and was gutted to see the place was open but absolutely dead, not one person I could see was eating there, so sadly we decided to go elsewhere for lunch.”

Another fan, Lucie Roberts, said she had celebrated her hen do at Pedro's with friends dressed as the 'Pink Ladies' from Grease.

However, those who had bookings at Pedro's vented their annoyance that no one from the restaurant had contacted them. One lady contacted this newspaper, preferring not to be named, to say: “We have supported Pedro's for 20 years, going every other week. We had a booking for over 10 people in a couple of weeks and the first I heard was when I read online that it was closing, no one had the decency to pick up the phone or even email us. I know of other friends with bookings and they haven't been contacted either.”