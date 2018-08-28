Search

Find out which Patisserie Valerie cafes are closing down in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 09:31 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 23 January 2019

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Patisserie Valerie has just gone into administration, but only 70 of its cafes are closing immediately, with the hopes that a buyer can be found for the remaining 121. Find out which are closing in East Anglia.

Patisserie Valerie has cafes in Norwich, Bury Saint Edmunds, Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford and Cambridge and of these branches, only the cafe in Chelmsford will be shutting immediately.

A staff member at the Colchester branch, on Eld Lane, said: “We will be staying open for the forseeable future, as we understand it. It’s a bit of a relief to say the least when we heard the news.”

The cake chain said discussions with its lenders HSBC and Barclays to extend a standstill agreement on its debts had failed, leaving it with no option but to appoint KPMG as administrator. The move puts 3,000 jobs at risk across the country.

Blair Nimmo, head of restructuring at KPMG and joint administrator, explained: “Our intention is to continue trading across the profitable stores, as collectively the brands have a strong presence on the high street and have proven very popular with consumers.

“At the same time, we will be seeking a buyer for the business and are hopeful of a good level of interest.

“Unfortunately, however, we have had to take the difficult decision to close 70 stores resulting in a significant number of redundancies.

“We will be working with those affected employees, providing all support and assistance they need.”

The cake firm’s parent company Patisserie Holdings has been grappling with the fallout of an accounting fraud since October.

It said on Tuesday evening that the extent of fraud meant it was unable to renew its bank loans and did not have sufficient funding to continue trading.

First established in Soho in 1926, Patisserie Valerie follows artisanal baking traditions brought to London by Belgian-born Madam Valerie, whose mission was to introduce continental patisserie to the English.

The company adorns its cafes with the 1950s-inspired decor and serves up an array of freshly-made cakes, craft pastries, breakfasts, lunches, coffees and loose-leaf teas. Their specialities include croissants and viennoiseries, as well as homemade Italian-style gelato.

