Search

Advanced search

Patisserie Valerie collapses

PUBLISHED: 17:20 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 January 2019

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cake chain Patisserie Valerie has collapsed into administration, putting 2,800 jobs at risk.

The Patisserie Valerie store in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLORThe Patisserie Valerie store in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The firm, which has cafes in Norwich, Ipswich, Bury Saint Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford, said discussions with its lenders HSBC and Barclays to extend a standstill agreement on its debts had come to nothing, leaving it with no option but to appoint KPMG as administrator.

Its parent company Patisserie Holdings has been grappling with the fallout of an accounting fraud.

It said on Tuesday evening: “Patisserie Holdings plc announces today that, as a direct result of the significant fraud referred to in previous announcements, it has been unable to renew its bank facilities, and therefore regrettably the business does not have sufficient funding to meet its liabilities as they fall due.”

Patisserie Valerie trades from about 200 cafes.

Chairman Luke Johnson has extended an unsecured, interest-free loan to help ensure that the January wages are paid to all staff working in the ongoing business, the company added.

The loan will also assist the administrators in trading as many profitable stores as possible while a sale process is undertaken.

Last week, Patisserie revealed KPMG had been hired to carry out a review of all options following the accounting scandal which pushed it close to collapse last year.

It also unveiled the “devastating” extent of irregularities in its books, which included thousands of false entries into the company’s ledgers.

The firm said an initial investigation pointed to cashflow and profitability being worse than previously thought when the problem was first discovered in October.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

International DJ with roots in Norfolk youth work to drop fifth album

BCee, or Steve Jefroy, a drum and base DJ based in Palgrave near Diss. PHOTO: ROSSUMEDIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists