'You could watch the Lord of the Rings extended cut' - passenger tested by ongoing train problems

Paul Anderson has written an open letter to Greater Anglia about his experiences. Picture: Anderson family Archant

"Everyone is suffering. It's not just the passengers you are letting down, it is their families, their businesses, and their health."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Those are the words of one rail passenger who has suffered two weeks of cancellations and delays trying to travel an hour to work.

As hundreds of Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled or delayed this week, passengers have shared their frustration at the ongoing issues.

Rural lines have been hit the most and Paul Anderson, who commutes from his home in Bury St Edmunds to Norwich where he works, has written an open letter to the company urging them to look at the system.

He described recent commutes as something 'you could watch the extended cut of Lord of the Rings during'.

Mr Anderson said the last two weeks has caused his work hours to 'balloon' and affects spending time with his family.

You may also want to watch:

The energy market modelling consultant has health issues and is unable to drive.

Mr Anderson wrote: "Based on the way the train network has been managed in the last fortnight I can only think you are unaware of the impact your 'service' has on your customers and the wider economy.

"Since the start of your disruptions, my work day has ballooned. What was once an hour commute has become something you could marathon Lord of the Rings movies in. The extended cuts.

"I have spent hardly any time with my family. I am being delayed for work. Everyone is suffering. It's not just the passengers you are letting down, it is their families, their businesses, and their health.

"In this weather do you think it is good health for people to be waiting and waiting for trains on platforms, be ferried from one side of a station to the next as the creaking rolling stock decides where it is going to end up? Do you think it is good for anyone's mental health?"

He asked Greater Anglia to consider its plans to increase 'bursting ticket prices' in the New Year urging them to consider how they spend the funds.

Greater Anglia has released a statement this week on behalf of Mark Budden, Network Rail Anglia route director, and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director.

The statement said engineers were investigating the track signal problems.