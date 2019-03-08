Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Flybe cancels flights – but not from Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:25 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 03 April 2019

Passengers managed to get off from Norwich today despite Flybe cancelling other UK flights. Pic: Archant.

Passengers at Norwich Airport using Flybe were among the few around the UK who departed on time today after the airline cancelled dozens of flights.

The 8.40am flight from Norwich to Aberdeen departed on time but most other regional airports were affected including Belfast City, Birmingham, Southampton, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

The airline said it would like to “sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused”.

It advised customers they could rebook for travel on an alternative flight or apply for a full refund.

Flybe, based in Exeter, was bought early this year in a rescue deal. Connect Airways, a consortium led by Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, paid a total of £2.8m for Flybe’s assets and operations.

If you know of a Flybe flight cancellation to or from Norwich, tweet @edpbusiness

