Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Families could be stranded in India for a week say Norfolk travel agents

PUBLISHED: 15:04 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 18 April 2019

Some passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Getty images

Some passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Getty images

People may not be able to get home to the UK for as long as six days as well as face a bill of thousands after the Jet Airways’ cancellation nightmare.

People with flights booked may not get a refund for up to six weeks, if at all, depending how they purchased tickets.

Jet Airways cancelled all its flights in and out of India, with the last one leaving last night after failing to secure emergency funding.

Norfolk independent travel agents who use the airline, although who do not have any passengers stranded, were struggling to find any flights home for families until at the earliest, April 24 with the cost being up to £14,000 for four.

MORE: Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Passengers include Norwich family, Gary Howard, his partner Freny Fernandes, his daughter Naiara and her daughter Naina, trapped in Goa, after flights to Mumbai and then Heathrow were scrapped.

Direct flights and even going via Dubai from Mumbai were completely full.

Bill Irwin, who runs West Norfolk Travel in South Wootton, said the earliest flights home to Heathrow from Mumbai were a week tomorrow, Friday April 26. No flights were showing available direct from Mumbai with the one he could find being from Delhi with Emirates airline for £13,000 for four people. This did not include internal travel.

Mr Irwin said: “It's going to be very difficult for people to get home, I think the airlines have blocked some flights so they can charge more money for them but the problem is it's Easter weekend and there is so much traffic between India and the UK, but it will sort itself out.”

Sophie Baker, manager of Oyster Travel in Norwich, could only find business class seats on BA from Mumbai on April 24 at the cost of £14,000 but only two seats were free. She did also find four tickets available on April 25 with Air India for a total of £10,000.

“The fact it's Easter weekend has exasperated the situation,” she said.

Depending how a ticket has been purchased will determine whether you get compensation.

The CAA, Civil Aviation Authority, issued advice stating: “Those who have booked Jet Airways' flights as part of an ATOL-protected package are entitled to alternative flights or a full refund and the travel firm is responsible for making arrangements to fly home anyone who is already abroad.”

If you booked direct with Jet Airways, you might be able to claim on your travel insurance if it includes over scheduled airline failure (SAFI) or you might be able to protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if you paid by credit card. But if you paid by debit card, you are reliant on claiming a charge back from your bank.

Have you been affected by the flight cancellations? Do you have a friend or relative who has been? Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet @edpbusiness

Most Read

Investigation launched into cause of chemical fire at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Estate agent accused of fraud and theft closes firm

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull a big injury doubt for Norwich City’s Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Trybull picked up a knee problem ahead of Norwich City's Good Friday Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on country road

A man died in a fatal collision at Lessingham, near Stalham in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists