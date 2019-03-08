Families could be stranded in India for a week say Norfolk travel agents

Some passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Getty images

People may not be able to get home to the UK for as long as six days as well as face a bill of thousands after the Jet Airways’ cancellation nightmare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People with flights booked may not get a refund for up to six weeks, if at all, depending how they purchased tickets.

Jet Airways cancelled all its flights in and out of India, with the last one leaving last night after failing to secure emergency funding.

Norfolk independent travel agents who use the airline, although who do not have any passengers stranded, were struggling to find any flights home for families until at the earliest, April 24 with the cost being up to £14,000 for four.

MORE: Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Passengers include Norwich family, Gary Howard, his partner Freny Fernandes, his daughter Naiara and her daughter Naina, trapped in Goa, after flights to Mumbai and then Heathrow were scrapped.

Direct flights and even going via Dubai from Mumbai were completely full.

Bill Irwin, who runs West Norfolk Travel in South Wootton, said the earliest flights home to Heathrow from Mumbai were a week tomorrow, Friday April 26. No flights were showing available direct from Mumbai with the one he could find being from Delhi with Emirates airline for £13,000 for four people. This did not include internal travel.

Mr Irwin said: “It's going to be very difficult for people to get home, I think the airlines have blocked some flights so they can charge more money for them but the problem is it's Easter weekend and there is so much traffic between India and the UK, but it will sort itself out.”

Sophie Baker, manager of Oyster Travel in Norwich, could only find business class seats on BA from Mumbai on April 24 at the cost of £14,000 but only two seats were free. She did also find four tickets available on April 25 with Air India for a total of £10,000.

“The fact it's Easter weekend has exasperated the situation,” she said.

Depending how a ticket has been purchased will determine whether you get compensation.

The CAA, Civil Aviation Authority, issued advice stating: “Those who have booked Jet Airways' flights as part of an ATOL-protected package are entitled to alternative flights or a full refund and the travel firm is responsible for making arrangements to fly home anyone who is already abroad.”

If you booked direct with Jet Airways, you might be able to claim on your travel insurance if it includes over scheduled airline failure (SAFI) or you might be able to protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if you paid by credit card. But if you paid by debit card, you are reliant on claiming a charge back from your bank.

Have you been affected by the flight cancellations? Do you have a friend or relative who has been? Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet @edpbusiness