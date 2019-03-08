Passengers face being stranded for the bank holiday as Jet Airways cancels all flights

Jet Airways has cancelled all flights Pic: Archant.

People have been put in turmoil after Jet Airways cancelled all flights in and out of the UK after running out of cash.

The airline 'temporarily' cancelled all flights last night after failing to get emergency funding, becoming the third leading Indian airline to go bust in less than a decade. Flights to and from Heathrow were scrapped last night meaning people need to rebook themselves onto new flights with a different airline – at the cost which could be thousands to get home. Some face a problem over not having the correct visa for entry into India if they were on certain flights going to and from other destinations.

And passengers with flights booked to popular holiday venues such as Goa are learning their tickets could be are worthless. Beset by soaring oil prices, a weak rupee and ferocious competition, Jet had struggled to stay airborne after defaulting on loan payments to lessors of its aircraft and falling months behind in paying salaries to staff. Jet, which is saddled with $1.2bn in debt, had made a last-ditch appeal to its lenders, a consortium of state banks, for a cash lifeline. But the banks refused to give more money in the absence of an investor prepared to fully commit and support the carrier. “Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source is forthcoming, the airline will not be able to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going,” said Jet in a statement.

“Consequently, with immediate effect, Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights.

Are you affected by this decision? Did you have a flight booked? Are you stranded or have a friend or relative who is? Email caroline.culot@archant.co.uk or tweet @edpbusiness.