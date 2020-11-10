Search

Advanced search

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

PUBLISHED: 14:53 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 10 November 2020

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

Archant

A Norfolk events firm specialising in the sale of marquees for weddings and parties has gone up for sale.

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: RightmoveParty on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

Party on Marquees, based in Acle, which has been operating since 2007, is for sale with no property but numerous marquees and associated equipment included.

It is said to have orders postponed from 2020 to next year amounting to around £60,000-£70,000.

The business is described as having an annual turnover of around £140,000 and net profit of £70,000.

MORE: ‘You can sell clothes from any garden centre’: Shop owner demands to stay open during lockdown

The agents selling the firm, Everett, Masson & Furby, state: “It is expected that the turnover could easily be increased again if desired with the promotion of the business and the taking on of events that have previously been turned down.

“While it is noted that 2020 has seen many orders postponed, the vendors report that they have already secured orders for 2021 of around £60,000-70,000. To enable the business to operate efficiently at this time they do not currently directly employ any staff which enables overheads to be kept very low.

“It also allows a buyer to be untied in how they wish to operate the business, moving forward.”

The firm, registered to an address in Pyebush Lane, is described as a “long established and profitable lifestyle business which has a lot to offer a new buyer”.

The agents state: “Only now becoming available for genuine reasons this is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to enjoy a good work/life balance as it currently stands or to use the spare time to generate further income either in this business or perhaps another.”

You may also want to watch:

The firm provides three different types of marquees and the largest was capable of, pre-Covid, accommodating up to 180 people.

The sale of the company comes, states the agent, with all associated equipment including matting, linings, chairs, tables, a dance floor and lighting.

The current owners rent a storage facility to house all the equipment and the agents state it may be possible for the new buyer to take this over.

Party on Marquees declined to comment on the reason for selling.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

‘Small and pathetic’: fury as firework vandals wreck football pitch

Damage to the Myers Playing Field in Swaffham, where Swaffham Town Football Club (STFC) play, was discovered on November 5, 2020 after residents on near-by Queens Street heard fireworks from the field. Picture: Swaffham Town Football Club

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust