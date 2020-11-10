Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

A Norfolk events firm specialising in the sale of marquees for weddings and parties has gone up for sale.

Party on Marquees, based in Acle, which has been operating since 2007, is for sale with no property but numerous marquees and associated equipment included.

It is said to have orders postponed from 2020 to next year amounting to around £60,000-£70,000.

The business is described as having an annual turnover of around £140,000 and net profit of £70,000.

The agents selling the firm, Everett, Masson & Furby, state: “It is expected that the turnover could easily be increased again if desired with the promotion of the business and the taking on of events that have previously been turned down.

“While it is noted that 2020 has seen many orders postponed, the vendors report that they have already secured orders for 2021 of around £60,000-70,000. To enable the business to operate efficiently at this time they do not currently directly employ any staff which enables overheads to be kept very low.

“It also allows a buyer to be untied in how they wish to operate the business, moving forward.”

The firm, registered to an address in Pyebush Lane, is described as a “long established and profitable lifestyle business which has a lot to offer a new buyer”.

The agents state: “Only now becoming available for genuine reasons this is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to enjoy a good work/life balance as it currently stands or to use the spare time to generate further income either in this business or perhaps another.”

The firm provides three different types of marquees and the largest was capable of, pre-Covid, accommodating up to 180 people.

The sale of the company comes, states the agent, with all associated equipment including matting, linings, chairs, tables, a dance floor and lighting.

The current owners rent a storage facility to house all the equipment and the agents state it may be possible for the new buyer to take this over.

Party on Marquees declined to comment on the reason for selling.