'Heaven in a tub' - Norfolk brands create boozy gin sorbet

PUBLISHED: 15:18 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 14 May 2019

Bullards and Parravani's have teamed up. Photo: Courtesy of Parravani's

Bullards and Parravani's have teamed up. Photo: Courtesy of Parravani's

Courtesy of Parravani's

This dessert made with gin has summer written all over it.

Norfolk ice cream makers Parravani's and Norwich distillery Bullards have teamed up to create a sweet sorbet with real spirit - in this case gin.

The sorbet, which launches on June 26, is made using strawberries steeped in Bullards strawberry and black pepper gin, with some extra gin added in the process for good measure.

Adam Salter, for Parravani's, said: "Far from being a simple nod to the name, our sorbet is the real deal; light, refreshing, perfectly balanced, and 3.7% ABV.

"This is a far shore from those other 'gin and tonic' ice creams and sorbets out there which rely on artificial flavouring to mimic real life - for the genuine article you really need look no further.

"It's heaven in a tub, and a wonderful little taste of summer."

Both Parravani's and Bullards are long established Norfolk brands with a reputation for quality and a combined history of more than 300 years.

The companies have high hopes for their collaborative effort which they think will hit a sweet spot this summer when it appears in the Parravani's shop in Beccles and pubs and restaurants across the region.

